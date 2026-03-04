Lakers Hire Tony Bennett as Draft Adviser: What It Means for 2026 NBA Draft (2026)

Bold headline: Lakers enlist Tony Bennett, former Virginia coach, as a draft adviser to Rob Pelinka, signaling a strategic push to fuse Bennett’s culture-building expertise with Los Angeles’ draft and scouting efforts. But here’s where it gets controversial: does a legendary college coach’s mindset translate effectively to the NBA draft landscape, or could differences in player development and pro-level evaluation challenge the fit? This article rephrases and preserves all key information from the original report while offering a clearer, beginner-friendly explanation of the impact and context.

Tony Bennett, a two-time national coach of the year, has joined the Los Angeles Lakers as an NBA draft adviser to the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka. Bennett’s formal association with the Lakers strengthens the organization’s scouting framework and decision-making processes during the draft.

Bennett’s tenure at Virginia stretched from 2009 to 2024, highlighted by the Cavaliers’ 2019 national championship. Over his Virginia career, he posted a 364-136 record and became the program’s all-time wins leader. Lakers president Pelinka praised Bennett, saying, “As we refine and build out our NBA draft and scouting processes, we could think of no better basketball mind than Tony Bennett to have as a resource.” He added that Bennett’s reputation for cultivating teams with high character, high skill, and high basketball IQ is widely respected, anticipating Bennett’s value to Lakers leadership, scouts, and the broader draft department.

Virginia honored Bennett for his contributions with a ceremony before a recent 86-83 victory over Miami, where the court at John Paul Jones Arena was named in his honor. Bennett, accompanied by former Cavaliers players, witnessed his signature being unveiled—a testament to his lasting impact on the program.

Throughout his career, Bennett earned AP national coach of the year honors in 2007 and 2018 and led Virginia to six ACC regular-season championships. Before Virginia, he coached at Washington State from 2006 to 2009.

Reflecting on the new opportunity, Bennett stated that the chance to contribute to a storied franchise like the Lakers was compelling. “The Lakers carry a tradition that speaks for itself, so to be connected to it and assist Rob and the Lakers in any way I can is exciting,” he said.

Bennett's playing career included four years in the NBA after college, including stints with the Charlotte Hornets from 1992 to 1995, and he previously played under his father, Dick Bennett, at Wisconsin–Green Bay. His addition signals the Lakers' intent to leverage Bennett's culture-building approach and proven coaching philosophy across both college and pro basketball environments.