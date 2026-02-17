Lakers Front Office Shakeup: Learning from the Dodgers' Success (2026)

A bold move is underway in the world of sports as the Los Angeles Lakers look to emulate the success of their city's baseball team, the Dodgers. With a championship under their belt in 2020, the Lakers are now seeking inspiration from the very team that shared their glory that year.

But here's where it gets intriguing: the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have experienced a dip in performance since their triumph. In a surprising turn of events, the Lakers traded their All-Star, Anthony Davis, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic in February 2025. This move has sparked renewed hope for the NBA franchise.

And this is the part most people miss: the Lakers' ownership change might be the key to their revival. Mark Walter, the Dodgers' owner, has purchased the Lakers, and with him comes a vision for success. Walter's involvement has already led to the hiring of Dodgers executives Andrew Friedman and Farhan Zaidi in advisory roles, a clear indication of the path the Lakers intend to follow.

Rob Pelinka, the Lakers' President of Basketball Operations and General Manager, has praised the Dodgers' robust front office and expressed his intention to mirror their approach. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Pelinka stated, "Looking at the Dodgers and how they built it out has been a great sort of example and North Star." Pelinka plans to make positive changes and build a strong front office, just like the Dodgers.

However, there's a twist: despite Walter's ownership, Jeanie Buss will continue as the team's governor for multiple seasons. Pelinka, too, has expressed his desire to stay at the helm of the Lakers' front office. But, as they say, change is the only constant, and Pelinka's future could be uncertain if Walter believes a change in leadership is necessary for the team's improvement.

So, will the Lakers' front office transformation be the key to their resurgence? Only time will tell. But one thing's for sure: the Lakers are taking a bold step, and the sports world is watching with bated breath. What do you think? Could this be the recipe for success, or is it a risky move? Let's discuss in the comments!