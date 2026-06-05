Get ready for a thrilling NBA recap! The Los Angeles Lakers reign supreme over the Sacramento Kings in a dominant display of basketball prowess.

On March 1, 2026, Luka Doncic and LeBron James led the Lakers to a resounding 128-104 victory. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, put up an impressive 28 points and 9 assists, while James added 24 points of his own. The Lakers' performance was a welcome change after a rough patch post-All-Star break, as they dominated their Northern California rivals by a combined 52 points over the weekend.

But here's where it gets controversial... The Lakers' 3-point shooting was on fire! Doncic and company made 17 of their first 33 attempts, coming close to breaking the franchise record for 3-point shooting percentage. And this is the part most people miss: it was all done in just three quarters, with the starters sitting out the fourth to rest up for the upcoming busy schedule.

LeBron James, at 41 years old, showed he's still got it with a pair of rim-rattling dunks that had the crowd buzzing. The Lakers never looked back after taking an early lead, cruising to a comfortable win.

For the Kings, Nique Clifford put up a valiant effort with 26 points, but it wasn't enough to stop the Lakers' momentum. Russell Westbrook, playing against his former team in his hometown, managed 14 points.

Sacramento, unfortunately, continues to struggle, having lost 18 of their last 20 games. Deandre Ayton contributed 12 points for the Lakers, who opened up a commanding 22-point lead in the first half.

With four games in the next seven days, Doncic, Reaves, and Ayton all got some much-needed rest in the fourth quarter. The Lakers are still in the midst of a grueling five-week stretch without consecutive days off.

So, what do you think? Are the Lakers back on track, or was this just a flash in the pan? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! The NBA season is heating up, and we can't wait to see what happens next!