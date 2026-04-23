Lake Cargelligo Shooting: Three Dead, Gunman on the Run (2026)

A chilling triple homicide has shocked the community of Lake Cargelligo, New South Wales, leaving residents in fear and authorities on high alert. But who is this gunman, and why did he commit such a heinous act?

In a tragic turn of events, three lives were brutally cut short in a shooting spree that unfolded on Walker Street in the late afternoon of January 22, 2026. The victims include two women and a man, while another man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The perpetrator, armed with a long-barreled weapon, remains at large, sparking a massive manhunt.

Here's where the plot thickens: The gunman, who was subject to an apprehended violence order (AVO), fled the scene in a council vehicle, adding a layer of complexity to the investigation. This detail raises questions about the gunman's identity and his potential connection to the local authorities.

NSW Police have established multiple crime scenes and are urging the public to remain vigilant and indoors, ensuring their safety. The investigation is underway, and the police are committed to unraveling the circumstances of this horrific incident.

As the community grapples with the aftermath, the question remains: What led to this senseless act of violence? Could more have been done to prevent it?

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on this developing story, and feel free to share your thoughts and reactions in the comments below. Remember, your insights and discussions can contribute to a deeper understanding of such tragic events.