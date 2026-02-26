Laila Hasanovic: Jannik Sinner's Partner and Stunning Model (2026)

Prepare to be captivated by the stunning presence of Laila Hasanovic, the Danish model of Bosnian heritage who has not only won the heart of Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner but also the admiration of countless fans worldwide. But here's where it gets intriguing: her latest black-and-white photoshoot for Studio Twelvee has sparked a wave of awe, leaving many to wonder how she effortlessly blends elegance and charisma. Let’s dive into her story, which is as compelling as her visuals.

Last October, Jannik Sinner publicly acknowledged his relationship with Laila after clinching the ATP Vienna title with a thrilling 3:6, 6:3, 7:5 victory over Alexander Zverev. In his heartfelt victory speech, he made sure to thank Laila, solidifying her place not just in his life but also in the spotlight. And this is the part most people miss: Laila’s rise to fame isn’t just about her high-profile relationships; it’s a testament to her hard work and talent in the fashion and influencer world.

Born on December 8, 2000, in Denmark, Laila has carved a niche for herself through high-profile fashion campaigns, collaborations with renowned brands, and appearances in prestigious European magazines. Her Instagram, a hub of fashion, lifestyle, and aesthetic inspiration, boasts a massive following that hangs on her every post. Her recent black-and-white photoshoot, a masterpiece of simplicity and sophistication, has fans raving about her ability to make every outfit look effortlessly chic.

Here’s where it gets controversial: Laila’s roots trace back to Srebrenica, the Bosnian town forever scarred by the 1995 genocide—a tragedy confirmed by a UN resolution. While she was born and raised in Denmark, she proudly embraces her Bosnian heritage, often highlighting her connection to Balkan culture. This duality of identity—European upbringing with deep Balkan roots—adds a layer of depth to her public persona.

Before Jannik Sinner, Laila was linked to Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Michael Schumacher. Their relationship ended in spring 2022, and she was first spotted with Jannik during the Roland Garros tournament. Her journey also includes a finalist spot in the Miss Universe Denmark 2019 pageant, which further catapulted her into the fashion industry’s elite. Today, she splits her time between Copenhagen and London, seamlessly blending her personal and professional lives.

But here’s the thought-provoking question: As Laila continues to rise in fame, how will she navigate her dual identity—Danish by birth, Bosnian by heritage—in an industry that often demands conformity? Will her openness about her roots inspire others to embrace their cultural backgrounds, or will it invite scrutiny? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this fascinating figure!