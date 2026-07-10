Laid Off by Amazon? Here’s How I Found a New Job in 2 Weeks! (2026)

Getting laid off can feel like the end of the world, but for some, it’s just the beginning of something better. That’s exactly what happened to me when Amazon let me go. Within two weeks, I landed a new job—and I’m here to share how I did it, along with some hard-earned advice for anyone facing a similar situation. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is being laid off truly a setback, or could it be the push you need to find a role that aligns better with your goals? Let’s dive in.

My name is Iren Azra Zou, and in October 2025, I found myself among the many tech workers laid off by Amazon. Just two weeks later, I accepted a position as a founding engineer at Double Nickel, a tech startup. Here’s the full story—and my advice for navigating the storm of job loss with grace and strategy.

The Day It All Changed

The day before Amazon’s layoffs were announced, rumors swirled like wildfire. I had a gut feeling I might be impacted, even though I’d met my goals ahead of schedule and felt confident in my performance. Having been laid off from a previous tech job in 2024, I knew how quickly employees can become mere numbers on a spreadsheet. That night, sleep eluded me. The next morning, a 6 a.m. automated text from Amazon confirmed my worst fears: my role had been eliminated.

The first person I told was my husband, who was lying next to me in bed. I then messaged a few close coworkers to gauge the extent of the layoffs. When I learned that even top performers on my team had been let go, I was stunned. But here’s the part most people miss: being emotionally and financially prepared can make all the difference in how quickly you bounce back.

How I Landed a New Job in Two Weeks

I was mentally braced for the layoff, thanks to the rumors, but I was also financially ready. My husband and I had aggressively saved, ensuring we had a safety net in case we were both out of work. That financial cushion allowed me to stay calm and focused.

I stuck to my daily routines—coffee, exercise, and a consistent sleep schedule—to maintain a sense of normalcy. Chaos wasn’t going to dictate my next steps. Within days, I began my job search, and two weeks later, I accepted a software engineering role starting in December.

My Advice for Laid-Off Tech Workers

Take Time to Process and Grieve

It’s natural to ask, “Why me?” after a layoff. But eventually, you’ll realize that even when you’ve done everything right, you can still be let go simply because you’re a line item on a budget. I knew my hard work at Amazon wasn’t erased by the layoff, and neither is yours. Interestingly, interviewers barely brought up my layoff—likely because they understood it wasn’t performance-related. Plus, having Amazon on my résumé probably worked in my favor.

Reflect on Your Next Career Move

Take a day or two to think about what you truly want in your next role. Create a targeted job search plan to maximize your chances of finding the right fit. For me, this meant seeking a smaller company with less bureaucracy than Amazon, where I could see the direct impact of my work. While working at a big company was exciting—your efforts could affect millions in minutes—it often felt like being a tiny cog in a massive machine.

I also prioritized remote work. Commuting an hour each way to Amazon’s NYC office five days a week had been exhausting. I figured a smaller company might offer more flexibility. Additionally, I wanted a more diverse workplace—my Amazon team had few women. My target became clear: a software engineering role at a small, remote-friendly company where I could grow and thrive.

Lean on Your Network

This isn’t the time to be shy. Most people will be sympathetic and eager to help. My active LinkedIn presence—where I share career advice for young professionals—likely boosted my visibility. The day after my layoff, the CTO of Double Nickel reached out after seeing my post. As a former Amazon employee herself, she understood my situation and offered me a role that aligned perfectly with my goals.

After a quick interview process, I accepted the position. We agreed to a hybrid setup initially, transitioning to fully remote by February. So far, I’m thrilled with the role.

Looking Back: A Turning Point

In hindsight, the layoff was a turning point. It forced me to clarify what I wanted in my career. While it was a difficult experience, I felt increasingly grounded and optimistic as time passed. And now, I’m in a role I genuinely love.

Controversial Question: Could a layoff be the best thing that ever happened to your career? Share your thoughts in the comments—I’d love to hear if you’ve turned a setback into a stepping stone.