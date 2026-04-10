Laferriere's First NHL Hat Trick: Kings Cruise Past Ducks (2026)

In a thrilling display of offensive prowess, the Los Angeles Kings dominated the Anaheim Ducks with a 6-1 victory, thanks to Alex Laferriere's first-ever NHL hat-trick! But here's the real kicker: this wasn't just any win.

The Kings' Offensive Explosion:

The Kings' offense erupted in the first period, scoring four unanswered goals, a stark contrast to their recent struggles. Drew Doughty, Trevor Moore, Quinton Byfield, and Laferriere all found the back of the net, with Kopitar assisting on three of those goals. This surge of scoring was a breath of fresh air for a team that had been held to two goals or fewer in their previous seven games.

A Defensive Turnaround:

And it wasn't just the forwards who stepped up. The Kings' defensemen, including Doughty and Brian Dumoulin, contributed significantly to the offense. Kopitar acknowledged their increased involvement, noting how it opens up the ice and creates more opportunities. This strategic shift paid off, as the Kings' defense helped secure the win.

Laferriere's Night to Remember:

But the star of the show was undoubtedly Laferriere. After a few near misses, he finally connected on his first NHL hat-trick, with Kopitar's encouragement playing a part in his success. Laferriere's goals showcased his skill and determination, especially his second goal, where he chased down a pass and scored on a breakaway with a backhand shot.

A Historic Night for Kopitar:

Kopitar also made history, becoming the 29th player in NHL history with at least 850 assists and tying Bobby Clarke for 28th all-time. He also joined an elite group of Kings players with 80 career three-point games. This achievement further cements his legacy as one of the league's top playmakers.

Ducks' Struggles Continue:

On the other side of the ice, the Ducks have now lost six of their last eight games. Despite Mason McTavish's power-play goal, they couldn't recover from the Kings' early onslaught. Anaheim's coach, Joel Quenneville, admitted the Kings' hunger and intensity set the tone for the game.

Controversial Call or Fair Play?

One moment that might spark some debate was Moore's second goal, which went in off his skate after two deflections. Was it a lucky bounce or a well-executed play? Fans and analysts may have differing opinions on this, and it could be a topic of discussion in the hockey community.

As the Kings cruise to victory, one can't help but wonder if this is a turning point in their season. Can they build on this momentum and become a force to be reckoned with? And will Laferriere's hat-trick be the first of many? The NHL stage is set for more exciting games and potential controversies. What's your take on this game and its impact on the teams' seasons?