Lady Vols HC Kim Caldwell Breaks Down Loss to Texas A&M | Defensive Struggles & Moving Forward (2026)

A Disappointing Defeat: Lady Vols Basketball's Struggle

In a game that had everyone on the edge of their seats, the Lady Vols basketball team, despite being the favorites, fell short against Texas A&M. The final score, 82-74, left the team and their fans with a bitter taste. Head Coach Kim Caldwell, in her post-game interview, shared her insights and reflections on this challenging match.

Let's dive into what Coach Caldwell had to say, and uncover the lessons learned from this tough loss.

Opening Statement: A Night of Struggles

Coach Caldwell began by acknowledging the team's struggles, stating, "We just couldn't find our rhythm tonight. We started the game in a deep hole, and despite our efforts, we couldn't recover. It was a tough battle, and we ran out of time to make a comeback."

Defensive Breakdown: A Key Issue

When asked about the defensive struggles, Caldwell highlighted the team's inability to keep the ball in front of them. "We got caught up in specific scouting strategies, and our defense just couldn't adapt. Once the opposition got past our initial defense, they had free reign. We need to improve our two-dribble defense and keep the ball in front, as it's a crucial aspect of our system."

Energy Levels: A Concern?

Addressing concerns about the team's energy, Caldwell emphasized the importance of defense. "Our best performances come when we're solid on defense. It fuels our offense and gives us momentum. However, tonight, we struggled to contain their 10-0 run. We need to be more consistent in our defensive strategies and execution."

Texas A&M's Early Lead: A Well-Deserved Advantage

Caldwell praised Texas A&M's performance, saying, "I don't want to take anything away from them. They played exceptionally well, shooting the ball with precision and maintaining a high level of play. We were a step behind, and our defensive rotations were off. They deserved the early lead."

Lessons Learned: A Coach's Reflection

Reflecting on her second year as head coach, Caldwell shared, "I'm learning a lot about building a program and developing a career. Every loss and win teaches us something. A fellow coach recently told me that the second year is always the hardest, and I'm experiencing that firsthand. It's a challenging journey, but I'm determined to keep learning and improving."

Taking Responsibility: Coach Caldwell's Stand

When asked about the blame game, Caldwell took full responsibility, stating, "I believe all our errors ultimately fall on me. I'm the head coach, and I understand the accountability that comes with the role. I don't think we're doing enough, and I need to do better."

Attitude and Consistency: A Key Challenge

Discussing the team's attitude, Caldwell expressed, "We need to find consistency. When we can't get stops, it affects our offensive rhythm. We need multiple players to step up and contribute. I want to see a more balanced stat line, as it reflects a cohesive team effort."

Defensive Improvements: A Race Against Time

With little time before the postseason, Caldwell acknowledged the challenge, "We have limited practice time, and we need to make the most of it. We'll focus on film study and breakdown. Earlier this season, our defense was solid, and we need to get back to that level of performance."

Player Performance: Zee Spearman's Consistency

Caldwell highlighted Zee Spearman's importance, saying, "She needs to be a consistent scorer and defender for us. She's one of our best, if not the best, defenders. We rely on her consistency, and she needs to step up going forward."

Press Issues: A Lack of Consistency

Addressing the press's performance, Caldwell noted, "Last year, we had a consistent lineup and substitution pattern. This year, we've been inconsistent with our rotations and player availability. We need to find consistency in our lineup and improve our performance down the stretch."

Mia Pauldo's Return: A Tough Ask

Speaking about Mia Pauldo's return from injury, Caldwell said, "She's been through concussion protocol, and it's been a challenging journey. Tonight, she looked a bit off, which is understandable given the circumstances. We need her to find her rhythm again."

Oklahoma Challenge: A Fast-Paced Opponent

Previewing the upcoming game against Oklahoma, Caldwell said, "They're incredibly fast and share the ball well. We need to guard the 3-point line and the post. Our recent performances haven't been up to par, and we need to improve our transition defense. It's a tough ask, but we'll prepare as best we can with limited time."

Getting Back on Track: The Response Needed

Caldwell emphasized the need to return to their previous form, saying, "We need to get back to how we played against Texas. We looked like a Final Four team then. It's the same team, the same players. We need to find that version of ourselves again. Let's get back to who we were when we played Missouri and Kentucky."

Lessons from the Season: A Coach's Perspective

Reflecting on the season, Caldwell shared, "I'm learning a lot about philosophy and program-building. I'll share more once the season ends. Right now, my focus is on winning with this group and helping them improve."

Steering the Team: A Tough Mental Battle

Caldwell expressed the challenge of keeping the team's mentality positive, saying, "We need to get back to our roots. This loss was unexpected, and we know we can do better. We have to find our momentum again and believe in ourselves."

Final Moments: A Missed Opportunity

Recounting the final 90 seconds, Caldwell said, "Our defense faltered, and they took advantage. We had momentum, but a missed rotation allowed them to score. Then, they hit a three, and time ran out. It was a tough ending, but we'll learn from it."

Coach Caldwell's post-game interview provides valuable insights into the team's struggles and their path to improvement. It's a challenging journey, but with determination and hard work, the Lady Vols can turn things around.