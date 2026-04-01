Lady in Blue: New Statue Unveiled at Trafalgar Square! (2026)

Get ready for a stunning new addition to London's iconic Trafalgar Square! The highly anticipated statue, 'Lady in Blue' by artist Tschabalala Self, is set to grace the Fourth Plinth in September. But here's where it gets controversial... Self's creation is not just any statue; it's a bold statement of contemporary womanhood, a figure that 'reflects many of today's Londoners'.

The statue, a bronze masterpiece with a Lapis Lazuli blue patina, pays homage to a young woman, capturing the spirit of the city. But what makes this piece truly unique is its departure from traditional historical or religious themes. Instead, it celebrates the everyday woman, a symbol of ambition and purpose. And this is the part most people miss... While some may argue that historical figures and iconic landmarks are the essence of public art, Self's work challenges this notion, inviting us to reconsider the very definition of 'art in the public sphere'.

The Fourth Plinth, a well-known art commission supported by the Mayor of London, has a history of showcasing diverse and thought-provoking pieces. Since its inception in 1999, it has displayed 15 works, each chosen independently by the commissioning group. But this time, the public had a say, voting on the shortlist, ensuring their voices were heard. So, what do you think? Is this a welcome addition to London's cultural landscape, or a missed opportunity to honor historical figures? Share your thoughts in the comments below!