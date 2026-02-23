Lachie Neale's Shocking Betrayal: How Jules Discovered His Affair (2026)

A shocking revelation has surfaced, detailing the moment Jules Neale discovered her husband, AFL star Lachie Neale's alleged 'betrayal'. This story has captivated many, leaving them wondering about the details of this unexpected turn of events.

Earlier this month, Lachie Neale, a prominent figure in the Australian Football League, made the surprising decision to step down as captain of the Brisbane Lions. This move came amidst reports of a marital breakdown with his wife, Jules, after six years of marriage.

But here's where it gets controversial: Reports from the Herald Sun indicate that the AFL star was allegedly caught in a compromising situation inside a car. The other person involved was reportedly Tess Crosley, a friend of Jules.

According to the publication, the discovery was made by another Brisbane Lions WAG (Wives and Girlfriends), who then sought counsel from another footy star's partner before informing Jules, who is 35 years old.

Following these events, Jules has returned to her home in Perth with their children, Piper and Freddie.

In December, Jules, a former hair salon owner, took to social media to express her feelings, describing the situation as an "unimaginable betrayal." She stated, "I want to make it very clear that I am not ‘working through’ anything. All I can do now is to heal and do what’s best for my children." Her post conveyed a clear message of pain and determination.

Since then, Lachie Neale has addressed the media in Brisbane, offering an apology for his actions. He expressed deep regret for hurting those closest to him and confirmed the separation. He stated, "I accept this is a consequence of my own actions, and I need to focus on rebuilding that trust with Jules, as the future wellbeing of our children remains our number one priority." He also mentioned his disappointment in himself and his commitment to personal growth.

The two-time Brownlow medallist also announced his decision to step down as co-captain, citing the need for a fresh start for the club, especially given the personal matters he was dealing with. He mentioned that it was a difficult but necessary decision, made after discussions with the club over the preceding weeks.

