Lachie Neale Moves Out After Jules Neale Split: Inside the AFL Star's Personal Drama (2026)

The Neale Family Drama: A Story of Betrayal and Heartbreak

In a shocking turn of events, Lachie Neale, the renowned AFL player, has parted ways with his wife, Jules, and their shared home in Brisbane. This public split has left fans and followers with a myriad of questions and speculations.

Lachie, a two-time AFL premiership winner, was spotted looking dejected as he oversaw the moving process into his new residence. Dressed casually, he personally carried electrical items while engaging with the removalists.

The former Brisbane Lions captain, who recently stepped down from his leadership role, confirmed the separation, stating, "I have let my family down, and I apologize for my actions." This admission adds a layer of complexity to an already intriguing narrative.

Jules, originally from WA, is believed to have relocated to Perth with their children, Piper and Freddie. The family's five-bedroom home, a potential "forever home" as Lachie once described it, now stands as a symbol of a bygone era.

But here's where it gets controversial... What will become of this property? Will it be sold, or will one of them continue to reside there? The answers remain elusive.

The separation was confirmed after Jules took to Instagram to address rumors. Her statement was clear: "I have been betrayed." This revelation adds a new dimension to the story, leaving many wondering about the nature of this betrayal.

And this is the part most people miss... Tess Crosley, the woman at the center of this saga, has maintained her silence, choosing not to remove photos with Jules or Lachie. Just days before the news broke, Jules commented on a photo of Tess and her husband, Ben, with the Neales, demanding its removal. This interaction adds a layer of complexity to an already captivating narrative.

So, what's your take on this story? Do you think we've uncovered all the details, or is there more to this tale? Feel free to share your thoughts and interpretations in the comments below!