Laces' Bench Brigade: Unrivaled's Secret Champions? (2026)

The Laces' championship aspirations are looking more and more realistic, and their secret weapon might just be their incredible depth. But here's where it gets controversial... is it really a secret when everyone can see it?

The Laces entered Unrivaled's inaugural season with a star-studded roster, but injuries hindered their progress. Despite some roster changes, the team's veteran core, led by Jackie Young and Alyssa Thomas, is finally living up to its immense potential. With a record of 5-1, they're currently sitting pretty at the top of the standings.

The Laces' starting lineup of Brittney Sykes, Young, and Thomas is a force to be reckoned with. These three players are versatile monsters, capable of scoring in multiple ways, creating plays for their teammates, and defending multiple positions. It's a formidable trio that can dominate on both ends of the court.

But it's the Laces' bench that might just be the X-factor in their championship run. Coach Andrew Wade has one of the most productive benches in Unrivaled, allowing him to rest his starters without sacrificing performance. This depth provides a crucial safety net, especially when injuries or foul trouble strike the starters.

Even before the season began, the Laces' bench was impressive. And now, six games in, they're proving their worth. Jordin Canada, Naz Hillmon, and Maddy Siegrist are a dynamic trio, bringing a unique blend of veteran experience, youthful energy, athleticism, and two-way versatility.

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Canada, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time All-Defensive First Team member, is a poised and skilled point guard. She led the WNBA in steals in 2019 and 2023, showcasing her defensive prowess. Hillmon, the Sixth Player of the Year last season, has added a deadly 3-point shot to her arsenal and was part of the gold-winning team at the 3x3 AmeriCup. Siegrist, the youngest on the roster, offers size, efficient scoring, and floor spacing.

Together, this trio has averaged an impressive 23.9 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game over the first six games. In their recent win against the Hive, Canada, Hillmon, and Siegrist combined for a whopping 38 points and 21 rebounds, showcasing their impact.

As of now, the Laces' bench unit leads the league in overall production. However, they face tough competition. The Rose's bench, featuring Lexie Hull, Shakira Austin, and Sug Sutton, could rival their production, especially with Kahleah Copper back in the mix. Phantom BC also has a formidable duo in Kiki Iriafen and Natasha Cloud, and Dana Evans is yet to make her debut.

So, is the Laces' depth their secret weapon, or is it a well-known fact that everyone is aware of? And this is the part most people miss... it's not just about having depth, it's about utilizing it effectively. Coach Wade's ability to manage his roster and keep his players fresh could be the difference-maker.

What do you think? Is the Laces' depth their key to success, or is it just one of many factors? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on this intriguing aspect of the game!