Labour urged to slash red tape preventing drivers from charging EVs as current 'solution' fails (2026)

Imagine being ready to embrace the future of driving with an electric vehicle (EV), only to be stopped in your tracks by a maze of red tape and sky-high costs. This is the harsh reality for millions of UK drivers, according to a groundbreaking report by EVA England. The advocacy group has uncovered a shocking 'charging divide' that's leaving countless households stranded on the wrong side of the electric revolution.

But here's where it gets controversial: while the technology for affordable home charging exists, and the demand is undeniable, a tangled web of bureaucratic hurdles is standing in the way. For drivers without driveways, a staggering 93% have no cross-pavement charging solution, despite 80% believing it's feasible for their homes. So, what's the hold-up?

The answer lies in a perfect storm of financial barriers and council delays. A recent survey, conducted between January 6 and 19, revealed that drivers attempting to install cross-pavement charging face fees of up to £3,000, with planning application costs alone adding £500 to the bill. And this is the part most people miss: even after navigating this financial minefield, many drivers face repeated rejections or endless waits from local authorities. Out of the surveyed drivers, only eight had successfully installed a cross-pavement solution.

The human cost of this failure is clear. One driver admitted to running a cable across the pavement, calling it a 'less-than-ideal solution,' while another highlighted the benefits of a cable gully, citing cheaper charging and reduced street clutter. For those who've managed to install cross-pavement systems, the experience has been transformative, offering safer, more affordable charging.

Here's the kicker: without urgent action, millions could be priced out of the EV market. Vicky Edmonds, CEO of EVA England, warns that the system is failing drivers, despite the technology and demand being readily available. Ian Mackenzie, CEO of Trojan Energy, adds that 35% of motorists parking on public roads risk missing out on cheaper electricity rates, while Michael Goulden, Co-Founder of Kerbo Charge, suggests that 43% of on-street parking drivers would be deterred from buying an EV if planning permission remains mandatory.

EVA England's proposal to the Government consultation is bold: introduce permitted development rights for cross-pavement charging, bypassing the need for planning applications. This move could unlock affordable home charging for millions, but it raises a crucial question: Is the Government willing to cut through the red tape and prioritize the needs of drivers?

As we stand at this crossroads, it's time to ask ourselves: What's holding us back from a greener, more accessible future? Are we ready to challenge the status quo and demand a system that works for everyone? The conversation starts here – what's your take?