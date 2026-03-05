Labour MPs Rally Against Burnham's Exclusion from By-Election (2026)

Here’s a bombshell that’s rocking the Labour Party: Fifty Labour MPs have openly rebelled against a decision that could cost their party a crucial election victory. In a bold move, these MPs have signed a letter fiercely objecting to the party’s choice to block Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from running in an upcoming parliamentary by-election. But here’s where it gets controversial: they’re arguing that this decision is a ‘real gift’ to Reform UK, as polls suggest Burnham might be Labour’s best shot at securing the Gorton and Denton seat. And this is the part most people miss—the signatories claim there’s ‘no legitimate reason’ for the ban and are demanding the National Executive Committee (NEC) rethink their stance.

Sir Keir Starmer, defending the decision, insists that allowing Burnham to run would stretch Labour’s resources too thin, diverting focus from other critical elections. ‘We need to concentrate our efforts on the battles we must win, not the ones we can afford to skip,’ he explained. But is this a strategic move or a missed opportunity? What do you think?

The tension doesn’t stop there. Burnham, seen by many as a potential leadership challenger to Starmer, would need a parliamentary seat to mount such a challenge. The letter, addressed to Starmer, NEC chair Shabana Mahmood, and Labour Party General Secretary Hollie Ridley, highlights the ‘huge amount of anxiety and anger’ this decision has sparked among MPs and party members nationwide. Even a handful of Labour peers have joined the chorus of dissent.

The NEC’s Sunday vote to block Burnham came amid concerns about resource allocation, but critics argue it’s a self-inflicted wound. Labour won the seat in 2024 with a 13,000-vote majority, but this time, Reform UK and the Greens are expected to mount a stronger challenge. Is Labour shooting itself in the foot by sidelining one of its most popular figures?

Former Labour cabinet minister Harriet Harman has urged her colleagues to move on, focusing instead on winning the by-election. But the question remains: Is this a strategic blunder or a necessary sacrifice? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over.