Labor's Capital Gains Tax Changes: What You Need to Know Ahead of the Budget (2026)

Labor's Tax Reform Plans Unveiled? A potential tax shake-up is brewing

The Treasury Secretary, Jenny Wilkinson, has dropped a hint that Labor has received some insider tips on tweaking the capital gains tax discount. And it's got everyone wondering: what's next for our tax system?

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and the Labor crew are keeping tight-lipped, refusing to spill the beans on whether they'll be making any changes to this tax concession. But Ms. Wilkinson's comments have certainly sparked curiosity.

She revealed that the Treasury has been working closely with the government on tax policy and reform, offering their expert advice. However, she emphasized that she couldn't disclose any specific details, leaving us all in suspense.

Labor's past election promises included reducing the capital gains discount to 25%, so it's no surprise that Chalmers sought advice on scaling back negative gearing and CGT concessions in 2024. And now, with the federal budget looming, the Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles, has left the door slightly ajar, refusing to rule out any changes.

According to the Australian Financial Review, options on the table include reducing the CGT discount to either 33% or 25% for assets held for at least a year. Chalmers himself has linked these potential reforms to tackling intergenerational inequality in housing.

But here's the part most people miss: the federal opposition is crying foul, claiming that any changes to CGT would be a betrayal of public trust. Shadow industrial relations minister Tim Wilson accuses Labor of using CGT as a cash cow to fix budget deficits, arguing that it will ultimately drive up housing costs.

So, will Labor follow through on their past promises and make these tax reforms a reality? And if so, what impact will it have on the housing market and investors? These are the questions on everyone's minds.

What do you think? Should the government be allowed to make these tax changes, or is it a step too far? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on this hotly debated topic!