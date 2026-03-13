Lab-Engineered Antibodies: A New Weapon Against Superbugs (2026)

In the ongoing battle against drug-resistant bacteria, researchers are excited about a significant breakthrough: lab-engineered antibodies that specifically target a unique sugar found solely on bacterial cells. This innovative strategy could empower the immune system to more accurately identify and combat harmful bacteria, potentially leading to new treatments for infections that have become resistant to traditional antibiotics.

The sugar in question is called pseudaminic acid (Pse), and it is present exclusively on the surfaces of various bacterial species, playing a vital role in their survival and ability to cause disease. Due to its widespread occurrence among different bacteria, gaining a comprehensive understanding of Pse has proven to be quite a challenge for scientists over the years.

A collaborative research team led by Associate Professor Nichollas Scott from the University of Melbourne's Doherty Institute, along with Professor Richard Payne from the University of Sydney and Professor Ethan Goddard-Borger at WEHI, has successfully developed antibodies capable of recognizing Pse with exceptional accuracy. These antibodies function by ‘flagging’ the bacteria, which helps the immune system quickly locate and eliminate them.

Kristian Karlic, a PhD candidate from the Scott lab at the Doherty Institute and one of the paper's co-first authors published in Nature Chemical Biology, explained that the team initially synthesized Pse in the laboratory to investigate its structure. "We created these bacterial sugars in the lab to better understand their configuration, which enabled us to develop antibodies that attach to them with a high degree of precision," Karlic noted.

He further elaborated, "Unlike most antibodies that target sugars, which tend to be very selective, the Pse antibodies we've created can bind to the sugar in various forms and configurations. This versatility allows them to effectively home in on bacteria that carry Pse, simplifying the task for the immune system to find and eradicate these pathogens."

Professor Payne commented on the broader implications of this research, saying, "This study illustrates the remarkable potential that arises when we merge chemical synthesis with biochemistry, immunology, microbiology, and infection biology. By meticulously constructing these bacterial sugars in the lab through synthetic chemistry, we gained insights into their molecular shapes and were able to create antibodies that bind to them with remarkable specificity, opening up new avenues for treating severe drug-resistant bacterial infections."

The research team tested these newly developed antibodies against well-known drug-resistant pathogens such as Helicobacter pylori, Campylobacter jejuni, and Acinetobacter baumannii. In experiments conducted on mouse infection models, the antibodies demonstrated success in eliminating multidrug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, a significant contributor to hospital-acquired infections like pneumonia and bloodstream infections.

Professor Goddard-Borger highlighted the urgency of tackling this issue, stating, "Multidrug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii poses a serious threat within modern healthcare settings worldwide. It’s increasingly common for these infections to resist even the most powerful antibiotics available. Our findings provide compelling proof-of-concept that can pave the way for developing new, life-saving passive immunotherapies."

Passive immunotherapy involves administering pre-made antibodies to swiftly control infections, rather than waiting for an individual’s immune system to respond. This approach can serve both therapeutic and preventive purposes, making it especially useful for protecting vulnerable patients in intensive care environments.

Associate Professor Scott added that these antibodies present a valuable new tool for uncovering how bacteria induce disease. "These sugars are critical for bacterial virulence, yet they have been notoriously difficult to study. The availability of antibodies that selectively recognize them enables us to trace their presence and variations across different pathogens."

He also expressed hope that this research could lead to similar antibodies targeting other bacterial sugars, such as legionaminic acid and acinetaminic acid. Developing such tools may enhance scientists' understanding of bacteria and potentially inspire new therapies for combating drug-resistant infections.

The research team aims to advance these antibodies toward clinical applications over the next five years.

Additionally, the study benefited from the efforts of many other researchers at the Doherty Institute, including Associate Professor Maria Liaskos, Dr. Glen Carter, Associate Professor Norelle Sherry, Professor Ben Howden, and Professor Linda Wakim, each contributing in various capacities to enhance the research outcomes.

Peer Review: Tang A, MadieloSoler N, Karlic K, et al. Uncovering bacterial pseudaminylation with pan-specific antibody tools. Nature Chemical Biology (2026). DOI: http://doi.org/10.1038/s41589-025-02114-9

Collaboration: This research was a joint effort between the Doherty Institute, WEHI, and the University of Sydney, alongside The University of Western Australia, Bowdoin College (USA), The University of Hong Kong, and Monash University.

*Funding: The project received financial support from the Victorian Government’s Operational Infrastructure Support program, the Rebecca L. Cooper Medical Research Foundation, Australia’s National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), the Australian Research Council, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) (USA).