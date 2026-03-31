In a thrilling display of teamwork and determination, Tyler Williams of L39ION of LA emerged victorious at the Valley of the Sun Stage Race, while Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 dominated the women's category, sweeping three stages and the overall standings. This race in Arizona showcased the prowess of these teams, with L39ION's Cory Lockwood and Tyler Williams, along with Marjorie Rinaldo and Ella Sabo of TWENTY28, taking center stage in the pro categories. But here's where it gets controversial... the race's format and the teams' strategies sparked debates among cycling enthusiasts. And this is the part most people miss... the impact of the race's unique structure on the athletes' performance and the potential implications for the future of women's cycling.