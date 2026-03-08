In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Kyren Wilson emerged victorious, claiming his first Masters title at Alexandra Palace. The final match against John Higgins was a tense affair, marked by uncharacteristic errors from both players. Higgins, the 50-year-old Scot, sought to make history by winning a third Masters title, becoming the oldest player to reach the final of a triple crown event. However, Wilson, a two-time runner-up, had other plans.

The match began with Higgins taking an early lead, but Wilson soon found his rhythm. Despite Higgins' experience, Wilson's dogged determination and back-to-back century breaks gave him a commanding 5-3 lead at the end of the first session. The second session saw Wilson maintain his momentum, securing a 10-6 victory and the prestigious £350,000 top prize.

Post-match, Wilson expressed his emotions, saying, 'In 2018, I lost in the final and cried like a little girl. I'm trying not to cry now because it means so much to me.'

Higgins, despite his best efforts, couldn't overcome Wilson's dominance. He admitted, 'I was just useless. Kyren was by far the better player. He was totally dominant.'

The match also highlighted the challenges Wilson faced in his journey to the top. He broke his cue at the start of the campaign and admitted to feeling 'very lost' and 'very close to … a mental breakdown' during his last-32 defeat at the UK Championship. However, he persevered, emerging as the 2024 world champion.

This victory marks a significant milestone for Wilson, who now has a chance to etch his name in snooker history. But here's where it gets controversial... Higgins' defeat raises questions about the balance between experience and youthful determination. And this is the part most people miss... Wilson's triumph showcases the power of resilience and the ability to overcome personal challenges, leaving Higgins' fans and the snooker community with much to ponder and discuss.