Kylian Mbappé's Knee Injury Update: Real Madrid Opts for Conservative Treatment | Latest News (2026)

Real Madrid has confirmed that Kylian Mbappé is dealing with a left knee sprain, opting for a conservative treatment approach. This news comes after Mbappé has been struggling with knee discomfort since December, leading to his absence from several games. The French international has been resting and undergoing treatment, with coach Álvaro Arbeloa stating that his return to full fitness and confidence won't be a matter of days, but an extended period of recovery. The club's medical team has diagnosed the issue and is closely monitoring Mbappé's progress. This is a significant development as it clarifies the extent of the injury and provides a timeline for his return. With the Champions League and LaLiga matches on the horizon, Madrid is navigating a delicate balance between resting Mbappé and ensuring he returns to full strength. The team's next matches include a trip to Celta Vigo and a home game against Manchester City in the Champions League, followed by an away game against Elche in LaLiga. As Madrid looks ahead to these crucial matches, the focus is on Mbappé's recovery and the team's strategy to manage his return to the pitch.