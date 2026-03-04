Kyler Murray Trade Rumors: Cardinals to Explore Options at NFL Combine (2026)

The Arizona Cardinals are facing a pivotal decision regarding their star quarterback, Kyler Murray, and the situation is heating up! With the NFL Combine underway, the team's plans are becoming clearer, but it's a complex story with many twists and turns.

The Trade Talks Begin:

According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Cardinals are exploring trade options for Murray at the Combine. This comes as a surprise to many, especially considering the team's recent statements. The New York Jets are mentioned as a potential landing spot, but here's where it gets intriguing: with a weak quarterback draft class, could a veteran like Murray be a more appealing option for teams?

GMs Speak, But Do They Reveal?

General Managers are known for their cryptic language, and Monti Ossenfort, the Cardinals' GM, is no exception. He stated that the team is keeping their options open with Murray, but a subsequent report added a twist. Ossenfort claimed to have spoken to Murray after his injury-plagued 2025 season, but a source revealed that no such communication has occurred this offseason. Is this a case of miscommunication, or is there more to the story?

The Cardinals' Dilemma:

Previous reports suggested the Cardinals were looking to trade Murray, but the narrative has shifted towards a potential release. The team would benefit financially by parting ways with Murray before March 15, when a significant portion of his salary becomes guaranteed. However, finding a trade partner could be challenging, especially with Murray's substantial contract.

The Financial Angle:

Murray's contract is a key factor. With over $36 million guaranteed for next season and nearly $23 million in base salary for 2026, the Cardinals might struggle to find suitors. But if they can convince a team to take on part of that salary, it could provide much-needed cap relief. And this is the part most teams grapple with—balancing talent and financial constraints.

The Backup Plan:

The Cardinals have been linked to Malik Willis, a promising but inexperienced quarterback. While Murray's future remains uncertain, the team has Jacoby Brissett under contract for one more season. This provides some insurance, but it's a far cry from the stability Murray has offered in recent years.

As the Cardinals navigate this delicate situation, one thing is clear: the fate of Kyler Murray will have a significant impact on the team's future. Will they find a trade partner, or is a release the more likely outcome? And what does this mean for the Cardinals' quarterback room in the years to come? The drama is unfolding, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter. But here's the question: Do you think the Cardinals are making the right moves, or is there a better strategy they should consider? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!