Kyler Murray's Next Team: Raiders, Vikings, or Falcons? NFL Trade Rumors & Analysis (2026)

The future of Kyler Murray's career hangs in the balance. The former first overall pick in the 2019 draft is facing an uncertain future with the Arizona Cardinals, who are poised to cut him due to financial constraints and a lack of height for the quarterback position. With a substantial $59.35 million owed to Murray over the next two years, the Cardinals are under pressure to make a difficult decision.

The Cardinals' decision to place Murray on injured reserve while he recovered from a foot injury signaled the end of his time in Arizona. Many coaches have a minimum height requirement for quarterbacks, and Murray's 5'10" frame falls short of this standard. This physical limitation significantly narrows down his options in the NFL.

During the trade deadline last year, Murray expressed interest in joining the Las Vegas Raiders or the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Raiders' offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, has returned to the college level, which may have dampened Murray's enthusiasm for the move. The Vikings, on the other hand, could potentially sign Murray for the league minimum of $1.3 million, with the Cardinals covering the remaining $36.8 million of his contract. This scenario mirrors the Steelers' approach with Russell Wilson in 2024.

Another intriguing possibility lies with the Atlanta Falcons, who have a history of success with shorter quarterbacks. Coach Kevin Stefanski, who previously worked with the Browns, started Dillon Gabriel in multiple games last season. The Falcons boast a strong offensive arsenal, featuring Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts Sr. However, the presence of former quarterback Matt Ryan, who prefers a more traditional quarterback, could influence the team's decision-making process.

The financial reality of Murray's contract, which includes a significant amount owed to him in 2026, adds complexity to the situation. The Cardinals' decision to cut ties with Murray will have a lasting impact on their financial books. Despite the challenges, Murray's career record of 38-49-1 suggests that he still has the potential to make a mark in a new NFL city.

The Cardinals' relationship with Murray, marked by a single playoff appearance in seven seasons and a controversial homework clause in his second contract, has been tumultuous. The financial and cap constraints of that contract have made it difficult to sever ties, leaving a lasting impact on Arizona's franchise.

As Murray's future remains uncertain, the NFL world awaits to see where his career will take him next. Will he find a new home where his skills can shine, or will his physical limitations continue to shape his journey?