Kyle & Jackie O Star Cooper Johns QUITS on First Day Back: Shock Announcement Explained! (2026)

Kyle & Jackie O's Sports Reporter Quits on First Day Back: 'Today's My Last Day'

A popular KIIS FM star has dramatically quit on the first day back from Christmas break, leaving his co-hosts and listeners stunned. Cooper Johns, who joined Kyle & Jackie O as a full-time sports reporter in 2024 after quitting the NRL, announced the shock news to the hosts just 10 minutes into Monday morning's show.

'Today is my last day,' he declared to Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson. After a moment of surprise, Kyle pressed Cooper on the reasons behind his sudden departure.

'You don't like us?' Kyle asked. Cooper replied, 'No, I love you guys... But I feel it's time for me to grow and explore new opportunities.' Kyle then hinted at a more practical reason, suggesting Cooper had found better-paying opportunities elsewhere.

'It was with his sponsors,' Kyle said. 'They offered him more money for less work.'

Cooper confirmed, 'Correct.' He expressed his gratitude to his co-hosts and listeners, saying, 'I'll miss you guys.'

In 2024, Cooper made a humorous announcement on social media, confirming his decision to leave rugby league for a career in radio. He joked about his former coach, Craig Bellamy, and his dad, saying, 'Never in my days would I have expected such an outpouring of sorrow... but I'll never forget the friends I made.'

Cooper's journey began in 2020 with the Melbourne Storm and Manly Sea Eagles. After a stint as a five-eighth, he joined the Kyle & Jackie O show as a full-time producer. However, the Manly Sea Eagles did not re-sign him at the end of the 2023 season, leading to his decision to pursue new opportunities.

(Source: Daily Mail Australia, https://www.dailymail.co.uk/profile-137/savanna-young.html)