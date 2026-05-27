A tense diplomatic situation between France and the United States was averted when U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner made a phone call to French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The call came after Kushner's absence from a diplomatic summons, which had sparked anger among French authorities. The incident occurred due to the U.S. government's statement regarding the death of a 23-year-old far-right activist in Lyon, suggesting a rise in 'violent radical leftism'. This could have had significant political implications ahead of France's upcoming municipal elections. Barrot had previously demanded that Kushner respect diplomatic norms and respond to summonses from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The situation was further complicated by Kushner's family ties to the U.S. President, Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. During the phone call, Kushner assured Barrot of his commitment to not meddle in France's public debate and emphasized the enduring friendship between the two nations. This resolution marks the second time Kushner has been summoned by France since his appointment as ambassador, with a previous incident involving a Wall Street Journal opinion piece criticizing France's efforts against antisemitism.
Kushner’s Phone Call Cools France-US Diplomatic Row — For Now (2026)
References
Top Articles
Inspiring Tech Innovations: How Andrew Overcomes MND with Gadgets
M20 Traffic Delays: Multi-Vehicle Crash Update Near Maidstone
Cat Deeley's Winter Getaway: A Fun 'Get Ready With Me' Moment
Latest Posts
Maddox Jolie Drops Brad Pitt's Last Name: A Family Update
Measles and Immune Amnesia: The Hidden Threat to Your Child's Health
Recommended Articles
- Imtiaz Ali Breaks Personal Rule, Casts Ranbir Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in Back-to-Back Films
- Is Beyoncé's Act III Coming on May 29, 2026? Rumors & Theories Explained
- Chelsea's João Pedro: A World Record Bid Won't Be Enough for Barcelona
- PlayStation Plus June 2026: Warhammer 40K, Grounded, and More!
- Beyoncé's "Act III": Fact vs. Fan Theory - Is New Music Coming?
- Wealth Management for Malaysian Families: Prioritizing Purpose and Simplicity
- £17 Million Sale of Historic Merseyside Police HQ | Liverpool Waterfront Redevelopment
- Bitcoin Could Fall To $40,000 If Saylor’s Bid Stalls, Ran Neuner Warns
- Penzance's Confusing Double Yellow Lines: A Mystery Unveiled
- UK Spy Chief Warns: Russia's Relentless Cyber Attacks Threaten Britain & Europe
- GBP/JPY: British Pound's Rise vs Japanese Yen Amid Geopolitical Tensions
- The Annoying Truth About Subaru's Driver Monitoring System
- Pound Sterling Loses Altitude as Rate Hike Bets Fade
- FAA Fines Alaska Airlines $165K Over Intoxicated Passengers
- The Annoying Truth About Subaru's Driver Monitoring System
- Bollywood Boycott: Why Ranveer Singh is Facing Backlash from FWICE
- USD/CHF Analysis: Stalling at 0.7860, Investors Watch Iran War Updates
- AI Photo Blunder: Royal Butler's Mistake Sparks Online Debate
- Breaking News: Massive Fire at Kosher Supermarket in London - 100 Firefighters Respond
- Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano Fans Clash at Conference League Final
- Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano Fans Clash at Conference League Final
- Karuppu Box Office Update: Suriya's Film Sees a Dip, But Still on Track for Big Numbers
- FluMist Vaccine Eligibility Expanded in NSW: Boosting Flu Prevention for Children
- Mount Hospital's Future: Public Ownership Unlikely as Decision Looms
- Don 3 Controversy: Why is Ranveer Singh Being Boycotted by FWICE?
- Mercedes' F1 Driver Feud: Will Russell & Antonelli's Battles End? | F1 2026
- EV Training Scandal: Mechanics Working on Hired Cars Without Permission!
- YouTube Privacy: Cookies, Data, and Your Personalized Experience
- The Athletic's Transfer Tiers: Unveiling the Top Transfers in European Football
- Cruise Horror Story: Man Sues Carnival for $7M After Severe Burns
- GBP/JPY Surges: Iran Risks Boost Pound, Yen Weakens - What's Next?
- Huge Tuna Catch: Melbourne Brothers Reel in a Monster Fish
- Five's Reunion: A Dream Come True for the 90s Boyband | Brighton Pride 2023
- Panda Meander Sculpture Trail: Creative Workshops for Kids
- A9 Closed After Lorry 'Bursts Into Flames' as Firefighters Tackle Blaze
- Win A Galaxy Prize Pack Worth $3,297 & A Spot Over The Harbour All By Showing Off Your Sydney
- Golden Knights' Tradition: Not Touching the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl After Western Conference Win
- ISIS-Linked Woman Denied Entry to Australia: What Happened?
- Ferrari Luce Electric Car Reveal: £4bn Stock Drop & Former Boss Reacts!
- Naomi Osaka's Dress Sparks Debate: Is It a Fashion Statement or a Distraction?
- Clashes in Leipzig: Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano Fans Face Off
- Exploring Alternative Animal Companionship: The MEUW Project
- A9 Lorry Fire: Road Closure, Explosions, and Traffic Chaos - Full Update
- Hearts' Potential Venue Switch: What You Need to Know
- AI Photo Mishap: Royal Butler's Mistake Sparks Online Debate
- Unraveling the Mystery: 23,000-Year-Old Footprints Challenge Our Understanding of Early Americans
- Why You Need to Watch 'Off Campus': A Canadian Hockey Romance with a Twist
- The Good Mosquito: How Australia's Science is Saving Lives in Laos
- Outback Town in Lockdown: Students Bring Toxic Mercury to School
- Why Tennis Players Can Dominate Back-to-Back Matches: Unraveling the Secrets of Endurance
- Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet: Urgent Care Visit & Her Passionate Advocacy
- Alexander Isak's Liverpool Future: Ex-Teammate Nacho Monreal Predicts a Turnaround
- Why You Need to Watch 'Off Campus': A Canadian Hockey Romance with a Twist
- Paul McCartney's Surprising Confession: Why Bob Dylan Makes Him Nervous
- Pound Sterling Loses Altitude as Rate Hike Bets Fade
- Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3' Boycott: Why an Indian Film Union is Upset!
- NSW Approves Massive Mineral Sands Mine: What You Need to Know
- Jaeger-LeCoultre Duometre Heliotourbillon Perpetual: Platinum Masterpiece Revealed!
- European Markets: Oil Prices and the Iran Conflict
- Joe Willock's Bold Promise: Staying at Newcastle United!
- From Nurse to Airbnb Boss: How Melissa Clee Turned Her Property Rentals Into A Six-Figure Business
- Retail Roundup: Discounts, Tariffs, and Beauty Overhauls
- The Couture Show: The Latest Fine Jewelry for 2026
- Joe Mazzulla Wins NBA Coach of the Year 2025-26: Boston Celtics' Success Story
- Idaho I-84 Lane Markings Cause Chaos: ITD's Quick Fix After Near-Crashes
- US-Israel War on Iran: The Devastating Impact on Global Hunger
- Delta Flight Emergency: First Officer's Sudden Illness Leads to Quick Action
- USD/CHF Analysis: What's Next for the Currency Pair?
- Manchester United's First Summer Signing: Ederson's Impact Explained
- Live A14 Traffic Updates: Suffolk Show 2026 Coverage
- State of Origin Live Updates: New South Wales Blues vs Queensland Maroons, Game I
- Mid Wales Waterfall Chaos: Overcrowded Beauty Spot on Hot Bank Holiday
- Trump's Iran Deal: A Potential Victory or Embarrassing Conclusion?
- How to Fix Tottenham: Start by Selling Cristian Romero, and Follow This Blueprint
- Mookie Betts' Instant Impact: Crushing HR in Cleanup Spot
- Awe-Inspiring Nature Boosts Science Connection
- Honey vs. Cough Syrup: The Sweet Truth
- Scottish Football Transfer Rumors: Key Departures & Potential Signings!
- USD/CHF Analysis: What's Next for the Currency Pair?
- The Annoying Truth About Subaru's Driver Monitoring System
- Retail Roundup: Discounts, Tariffs, and Beauty Overhauls
- Beat the Heat: Mediterranean Tips to Keep Your Home Cool
- European Tax Comparison: What's Your €100K Salary Worth?
- State of Origin 2026: NSW Blues vs Queensland Maroons - Game 1 Highlights and Analysis
- XRP Price Analysis: Understanding the Recent Market Movement
- Antisemitism Victims Abused Online After Royal Commission Testimony
- Massive Fire Engulfs Kosher Supermarket in Golders Green, London!
- GBP/JPY Surges: Iran Risks Boost Pound, Yen Weakens - What's Next?
- Sakib Hussain: From Humble Beginnings to IPL Success
- Newcastle United Crisis: What's Next for Eddie Howe & the Club? | Premier League Analysis
- Costco Customers Urged to Check for Invasive Insect on Grapevines and Citrus Plants
- Stateside Sports: 31 Stores in Administration | What's Next for the Retailer?
- John Tortorella Returns to Stanley Cup Final for the First Time in 22 Years
- Australia's Inflation Cools to 4.2% in April 2026: What It Means for Interest Rates
- New Zealand Dollar: Understanding the RBNZ's Hawkish Stance
- Europe's Heatwave Crisis: How 5 Capitals Are Coping with Record Temperatures
- Breaking News: Massive Fire Engulfs Kosher Supermarket in Golders Green, London
- Semco Maritime & Wind Multiplikator: Long-Term Service Contract for German Offshore Wind Farm
- Capture the Magic: Your Chance to Win Big and Showcase Sydney's Hidden Gems
- Conductor Co-Working Space: A Blend of Hospitality and Design
- 充填少女ひとけた進捗まとめ７
- David ASMR
- Inam Mummad
- Irshad Alam
Article information
Author: Domingo Moore
Last Updated:
Views: 6513
Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)
Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Domingo Moore
Birthday: 1997-05-20
Address: 6485 Kohler Route, Antonioton, VT 77375-0299
Phone: +3213869077934
Job: Sales Analyst
Hobby: Kayaking, Roller skating, Cabaret, Rugby, Homebrewing, Creative writing, amateur radio
Introduction: My name is Domingo Moore, I am a attractive, gorgeous, funny, jolly, spotless, nice, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.