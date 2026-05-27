Kushner’s Phone Call Cools France-US Diplomatic Row — For Now (2026)

A tense diplomatic situation between France and the United States was averted when U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner made a phone call to French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The call came after Kushner's absence from a diplomatic summons, which had sparked anger among French authorities. The incident occurred due to the U.S. government's statement regarding the death of a 23-year-old far-right activist in Lyon, suggesting a rise in 'violent radical leftism'. This could have had significant political implications ahead of France's upcoming municipal elections. Barrot had previously demanded that Kushner respect diplomatic norms and respond to summonses from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The situation was further complicated by Kushner's family ties to the U.S. President, Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. During the phone call, Kushner assured Barrot of his commitment to not meddle in France's public debate and emphasized the enduring friendship between the two nations. This resolution marks the second time Kushner has been summoned by France since his appointment as ambassador, with a previous incident involving a Wall Street Journal opinion piece criticizing France's efforts against antisemitism.

Kushner’s Phone Call Cools France-US Diplomatic Row — For Now (2026)

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