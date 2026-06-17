Kurt Russell's Decision to Leave Hollywood for Colorado: A Love Story (2026)

The enduring partnership of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn is a testament to the power of shared vision and a life beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. In an exclusive interview, Russell reveals the profound impact of his decision to relocate to Colorado with Hawn, a choice that has shaped their lives in profound ways.

A Decision for a Simpler Life

Russell, 75, and Hawn, 80, have been together for over 40 years, a testament to their enduring love and commitment. Their journey began on the set of a project when Russell was a teenager, but it wasn't until the early '80s that they reconnected and eventually got together on Valentine's Day 1983. Their decision to move to Colorado, however, was a pivotal moment in their lives.

Russell explains, "Being in Colorado allows me to do the things I want to do. It's about the things I want to look at, be a part of, and eventually get into the ranching life. When Goldie and I got together, we built a ranch there together, and our family has grown up there." This move from Los Angeles was met with mixed reactions, but the couple's determination to live a life true to their values prevailed.

A Haven in the Mountains

The couple's favorite place remains Colorado, a decision that has brought them closer to nature and a simpler way of life. Russell notes, "I wasn't escaping. I was just living where I live. I was fortunate that it really didn't make any difference. But when I did it, nobody else was doing that." This sense of being a part of something unique and special is a driving force for the couple.

The actor further emphasizes the mutual appreciation for Colorado, stating, "What I enjoy most is that she really likes it in Colorado. Wyatt and Meredith and their two boys live in Colorado now, so we like to spend as much time there as we can." This shared love for the state has created a deep connection between the couple and their family.

A Life Beyond Hollywood

Russell's choice to live outside the Hollywood bubble has allowed him to pursue his passions and a more fulfilling life. He explains, "I'd like to be there more. And there's a different kind of life there. That's primarily it. I'd like to be able to spend as much time there as possible." This desire to be more present in their chosen home is a testament to the couple's commitment to a life beyond the spotlight.

In conclusion, the decision to move to Colorado has been a defining moment in Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's lives, shaping their family, their values, and their sense of fulfillment. It is a reminder that sometimes, the most meaningful choices are those that lead us away from the familiar and into the unknown, where we discover a deeper sense of purpose and connection.