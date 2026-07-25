Kunickaa Sadanand Defends Pranit More Amidst Rs 370 Biryani Controversy (2026)

The Biryani Backlash: When Humor Crosses the Line

There’s something deeply unsettling about a joke that leaves a bitter aftertaste, long after the laughter fades. The recent Rs 370 biryani controversy, involving stand-up comedian Pranit More, is one such instance. What started as a viral clip from his show has spiraled into a national debate about accountability, societal norms, and the power of public platforms. But what makes this particularly fascinating is how it’s not just about one man’s misstep—it’s a mirror reflecting our collective complicity in perpetuating harmful attitudes.

The Incident: More Than Just a Plate of Biryani

Let’s rewind to the clip that sparked it all. Himanshu Jangra, a 23-year-old man, recounted a date where he spent Rs 370 on biryani and felt entitled to a “return” on his investment. His narrative, laced with misogyny, described pressuring a woman into uncomfortable situations despite her clear reluctance. Pranit More, instead of calling out the toxicity, laughed along and gave Jangra a platform to continue. This, in my opinion, is where the real issue lies. As entertainers, we often forget that our reactions—whether laughter or silence—can amplify harmful narratives.

What many people don’t realize is that this isn’t just about one man’s poor judgment; it’s about a culture that normalizes such behavior. The biryani here is just a metaphor—a symbol of transactional relationships and entitlement. If you take a step back and think about it, this controversy is less about the food and more about the toxic mindset it represents.

The Apologies: Sincere or Strategic?

Pranit More has since issued two apologies, the second one coming after his Instagram account was suspended. In it, he admitted his mistake and acknowledged his role in escalating the situation. But here’s where it gets tricky: are these apologies genuine reflections of growth, or are they damage control in the face of public outrage? Personally, I think the sincerity of an apology is often measured by the actions that follow. If Pranit truly wants to make amends, he needs to do more than just say sorry—he needs to actively challenge the mindset that allowed this to happen in the first place.

A detail that I find especially interesting is Kunickaa Sadanand’s defense of Pranit. As his co-contestant on Bigg Boss 19, she called him a “good boy with right values” and urged people to forgive him. While her support is commendable, her statement also highlights a broader issue: the tendency to excuse harmful behavior by attributing it to “generational mindsets.” Yes, Pranit inherited these attitudes, but that doesn’t absolve him of responsibility. What this really suggests is that we need to hold individuals accountable while also addressing the systemic roots of the problem.

The Bigger Picture: Society’s Role in the Spotlight

This controversy raises a deeper question: How complicit are we as a society in normalizing such behavior? Pranit’s laughter wasn’t just his own—it was the laughter of an audience that found the story amusing. This isn’t an isolated incident; it’s a symptom of a larger cultural issue. From my perspective, the real tragedy here is how easily we dismiss women’s discomfort as a punchline.

One thing that immediately stands out is the divided reactions from celebrities. Some have defended Pranit, while others have called him out. This polarization reflects our own internal conflicts about how to address such issues. Do we prioritize forgiveness and growth, or do we demand consequences? In my opinion, the answer lies somewhere in between. Accountability doesn’t have to mean cancellation, but it does require a genuine commitment to change.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The biryani controversy is more than just a scandal—it’s a wake-up call. It forces us to confront uncomfortable truths about our society and our role in perpetuating harmful norms. What makes this moment particularly pivotal is the opportunity it presents for real dialogue. Instead of just moving on, we need to use this as a catalyst for change.

Personally, I think the entertainment industry has a unique responsibility here. As influencers and storytellers, we shape public perception. If we laugh at misogyny, we normalize it. If we call it out, we challenge it. The choice is ours.

As for Pranit More, I hope this experience becomes a turning point for him. Not just in his career, but in his understanding of the impact his platform can have. Because at the end of the day, humor should unite, not divide. And if it comes at the expense of someone’s dignity, it’s not worth the laughter.

Final Thought: The Rs 370 biryani controversy isn’t just about a plate of food or a comedian’s mistake—it’s about the stories we choose to amplify and the values we choose to uphold. Let’s make sure the next viral clip is one that challenges toxicity, not one that perpetuates it.