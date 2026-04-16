Kublai Khan TX Live in Amsterdam! Support from Shai Hulud & Denial of Life | Metalcore Tour 2024 (2026)

Get ready for an epic metalcore takeover in Amsterdam! The upcoming show featuring Kublai Khan TX is about to get even more intense.

Kublai Khan TX, the powerhouse band, is bringing along two incredible supporting acts for their European tour stop in Amsterdam this June. Shai Hulud and Denial of Life will join forces with Kublai Khan TX at the Melkweg venue, creating an unforgettable night of heavy music.

But here's where it gets interesting: Shai Hulud and Denial of Life have a history together. Denial of Life previously opened for Shai Hulud on their 2025 U.S. tour, solidifying their bond and creating a powerful trio for this European adventure.

And this is the part most people miss: Kublai Khan TX is also paying it forward. Before their European headlining tour, they'll be supporting the legendary Lamb of God on their North American tour, starting in March. It's a great way to gain exposure and build momentum for their own tour.

So, mark your calendars for June 22nd in Amsterdam, because this show is going to be a metalhead's dream come true! And don't forget to grab your tickets for Kublai Khan TX's entire European tour, which includes stops in Germany, Italy, the UK, and more. The full tour schedule is listed below.

But wait, there's more! If you're eager to catch these bands in action, you can also search for upcoming tours in your city. Who knows, you might just be able to witness the magic of Shai Hulud, Denial of Life, and Kublai Khan TX live and up close!

Are you excited for this metalcore collaboration? What do you think about the support acts and their history together? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the power of these musical alliances in the comments below!