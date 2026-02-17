KTAR News 92.3 FM Revamps Show Lineup: Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos Expands to 4 Hours! (2026)

KTAR News 92.3 FM is shaking things up with a fresh lineup of shows, and it's all happening right in the heart of the afternoon and evening drive times. But here's where it gets controversial... The beloved 'Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos' is getting a major upgrade, moving to a new time slot and expanding its airtime to an extra hour, running from 2 to 6 p.m. This bold move positions the show to tackle Arizona's biggest political, social, and cultural issues with even more depth and insight, while keeping listeners engaged through spirited conversation. And this is the part most people miss... The change also brings the hosts' signature blend of bold opinions, sharp analysis, and lively debate to the heart of the drive-time lineup, ensuring larger audiences can tune in during a pivotal election year. So, get ready to dive deeper into the stories shaping the state and the nation, all while enjoying the unique and engaging style of Bruce St. James and Larry Gaydos. But wait, there's more... KTAR News is also bringing back 'Arizona's Evening News' hosted by Becky Lynn and Joe Huizenga, from 6 to 7 p.m. This move keeps listeners and viewers tuned into local programming with a news program focused on in-depth conversation. And that's not all... The changes mark an end to the two-year run in the 2 to 4 p.m. slot for 'The Chris & Joe Show' after co-host Chris Merrill's departure. So, what does this mean for the future of KTAR News 92.3 FM? Let's take a look at the full weekday show schedule moving forward: KTAR News 92.3 FM show schedule * 5-8 a.m. —Arizona’s Morning News * 8 a.m.-noon — The Mike Broomhead Show * Noon-2 p.m. — The Ramsey Show * 2-6 p.m. —Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos * 6-7 p.m. —Arizona’s Evening News Now, here's a thought-provoking question for you: How do you think these changes will impact the listening experience, and what are your thoughts on the expanded role of 'Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos'? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below, and let's keep the conversation going!
KTAR News 92.3 FM Revamps Show Lineup: Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos Expands to 4 Hours! (2026)
References
- https://ktar.com/outspoken-with-bruce-and-gaydos/outspoken/5817274/
- https://barrettmedia.com/2026/02/13/barrett-medias-top-20-major-market-news-talk-afternoon-shows-of-2025/
- https://www.cbsnews.com/news/don-henley-eagles-run-glenn-frey-last-chapter/
- https://www.huffpost.com/entry/rapper-lil-jon-confirms-death-son-nathan-smith_n_698735a7e4b09b6b16d7fe20
- https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/the-dangerous-drunken-story-behind-lynyrd-skynyrds-fateful-that-smell/
- https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/the-tale-of-how-joe-walshs-funk-49-got-its-name/
Top Articles
Shingles and Flu Vaccines: Surprising Links to Heart Disease and Dementia Prevention
Why St. John's Went Ahead with Garbage Collection Despite the Snowstorm
Jimmy Kimmel DESTROYS Trump Over Kennedy Center Honors Ratings!
Latest Posts
Avengers: Doomsday - Leaked Teaser 4 Reveals Wakanda & Fantastic Four's Return
Craig the Elephant: A Legacy of Conservation Success
Recommended Articles
- Can a 20 year old have a 700 credit score?
- Post-Pregnancy Heart Health: Beyond Lifestyle Changes
- Texas A&M's Mike Elko Signs Massive $69M Contract: Breakdown & Analysis
- Controversial Oregon Petition Aims to Ban Hunting, Fishing & Pest Control - What's the Impact?
- Amino Acids from Space: Bennu's Game-Changing Discovery Explained
- Ohio School Districts Fight Back: 330 Districts Rally Against EdChoice Funding Bill
- Amino Acids from Space: Bennu's Game-Changing Discovery Explained
- Unveiling Australia's Biodiversity: The Power of Genomics
- WTA Dubai Day 3 Predictions: Mirra Andreeva vs Daria Kasatkina & More!
- LA Knight & The Usos Challenge The Vision! Raw Highlights Feb 16, 2026
- Bennett Greene Wins SEC Men's 1-Meter Diving Title 2026 | Dramatic Final Dive Secures Victory!
- Taylor Swift Concert Attack Plot: Terrorism Charges Filed in Austria
- Frederick Wiseman: Legacy of a Documentary Master | Direct Cinema & Social Institutions
- Unveiling Australia's Biodiversity: The Power of Genomics
- SMART Tire After Shark Tank: No Deal, But Still Rolling? (2026 Update)
- ‘Tell Me Lies’ Series Finale: Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer Explains Why Season 3 Is The End
- RIP King Liu, a Giant of the Cycling Industry
- Breaking News: Car Crash in Mississauga Leaves 2 Hospitalized, One Critically Injured
- Hercules Star Kevin Sorbo's New Pad Revealed
- Bulldogs Legend Matt Utai Hospitalised After Being Shot Twice in Drive-By Attack
- Taylor Swift Concert Attack Plot: Terrorism Charges Filed in Austria
- The Secret Deal That Capped Superbike Speeds: The Gentlemen's Agreement Explained!
- Unveiling Australia's Biodiversity: The Power of Genomics
- Unveiling Australia's Biodiversity: The Power of Genomics
- Why the US Dollar is at a Record Low: Bank of America's Survey Reveals All
- Canada's Women's Hockey Redemption: Can They Overcome the Mighty USA?
- Trea Turner Left Off Team USA 2026 WBC? Why He Wasn’t Called and What It Means
- Why the US Dollar is at a Record Low: Bank of America's Survey Reveals All
- Padres Sign Walker Buehler: A Major League Comeback Story
- WTA Dubai Day 3 Predictions: Mirra Andreeva vs Daria Kasatkina & More!
- Bennett Greene Wins SEC Men's 1-Meter Diving Title 2026 | Dramatic Final Dive Secures Victory!
- Unveiling the Mystery: The 26-Foot-Tall Fossil That Defies Classification
- California's Climate Change Panic: Is Water Storage the Solution?
- Trump Administration Ordered to Restore Philadelphia Slavery Exhibit: Judge Cites Orwell's 1984
- Dana White Rips Boxing Promoters: 'This is Like Beating Up Babies' - Full Breakdown
- Unraveling the Mystery: The Enigmatic 26-Foot Fossil from 400 Million Years Ago
- The Secret Deal That Capped Superbike Speeds: The Gentlemen's Agreement Explained!
- Still Feeling the Boat Move? You Might Have Mal de Débarquement Syndrome!
- Trea Turner Left Off Team USA 2026 WBC? Why He Wasn’t Called and What It Means
- Bitcoin Price Surge: 9% Rally, Key Support Level Retest, and Growing Bearish Sentiment Explained
- Atlassian Hiring Freeze: Impact of AI on Tech Jobs
- Unveiling Australia's Biodiversity: The Power of Genomics
- Dana White Rips Boxing Promoters: 'This is Like Beating Up Babies' - Full Breakdown
- Maxim Berezkin's NHL Journey: The Latest Update
- WTA Dubai Day 3 Predictions: Mirra Andreeva vs Daria Kasatkina & More!
- Uncovering the Young Sires on the Kentucky Derby Trail: A Deep Dive
- Quinton Aaron's Recovery Journey: Overcoming Spinal Stroke & False Marriage Claims
- ‘Tell Me Lies’ Series Finale: Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer Explains Why Season 3 Is The End
- Waqar Younis Snaps in Commentary Box Over India's Dominance vs Pakistan | T20 World Cup 2026
- Why the US Dollar is at a Record Low: Bank of America's Survey Reveals All
- Post-Pregnancy Heart Health: Beyond Lifestyle Changes
- Dana White Rips Boxing Promoters: 'This is Like Beating Up Babies' - Full Breakdown
- Bennett Greene Wins SEC Men's 1-Meter Diving Title 2026 | Dramatic Final Dive Secures Victory!
- Arsenal's Secret Weapon? Why Bukayo Saka's Midfield Role Makes Perfect Sense for Mikel Arteta
- ‘Tell Me Lies’ Series Finale: Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer Explains Why Season 3 Is The End
- London Phone Theft Crisis: Police Use Drones and Ebikes to Catch Young Criminals
- Bennett Greene Wins SEC Men's 1-Meter Diving Title 2026 | Dramatic Final Dive Secures Victory!
- Waqar Younis Snaps in Commentary Box Over India's Dominance vs Pakistan | T20 World Cup 2026
- Frederick Wiseman: Remembering the Master of Documentary Truth (Legendary Filmmaker Dies at 96)
- Asphalt Legends: Free-to-Play Racing Game Gets a Visual Upgrade on Nintendo Switch 2
- Danganronpa 2x2 Hands-On: New Storyline, Familiar Faces, and a Shocking Murder! (2026 Release)
- WorldSBK Phillip Island Testing: Day 2 Recap - Injuries, Progress, and Top 10 Battles
- Kentucky Derby Trail: Young Sires Make Their Mark
- Magical Princess: New PC Release Trailer & Playthrough Guide
- State of Origin Eligibility Changes: NRL's International Growth and 'Scary Combinations'
- Why '6-7' Took Over: Skrilla’s Throwaway That Became a Global Craze
- Oil Prices: US-Iran Talks, Supply Risks, and Market Outlook
- Trump vs. Newsom: Battle Over Green Energy Deal with UK
- Kentucky Derby Trail: Young Sires Make Their Mark
- Breaking News: Midview School Board Suspends Superintendent - What We Know So Far
- Post-Pregnancy Heart Health: Beyond Lifestyle Changes
- Bennett Greene Wins SEC Men's 1-Meter Diving Title 2026 | Dramatic Final Dive Secures Victory!
- Bulega Dominates Superbike World Championship Test in Australia
- Still Feeling the Boat Move? You Might Have Mal de Débarquement Syndrome!
- Unveiling Australia's Biodiversity: The Power of Genomics
- US Judge's Bold Move: Restoring Philadelphia's Slavery Exhibit
- California's Climate Change Panic: Is Water Storage the Solution?
- Oil Prices: US-Iran Talks, Supply Risks, and Market Outlook
- Bennett Greene Wins SEC Men's 1-Meter Diving Title 2026 | Dramatic Final Dive Secures Victory!
- Asphalt Legends: Free-to-Play Racing Game Gets a Visual Upgrade on Nintendo Switch 2
- Jarren Duran's Take on Trade Rumors and Potential DH Role with the Red Sox
- Unveiling Australia's Biodiversity: The Power of Genomics
- Mysterious 26-Foot Fossil: Was Prototaxites a Fungus, Plant, or Something Else Entirely?
- The masked assailant helps The Usos & LA Knight defeat The Vision: Raw highlights, Feb. 16, 2026
- US Dollar Positioning Hits Record Underweight in Bank of America Survey
- SMART Tire After Shark Tank: No Deal, But Still Rolling? (2026 Update)
- The Secret Deal That Capped Superbike Speeds: The Gentlemen's Agreement Explained!
- MJF Defends Booker T After 'Worst Wrestling Announcer' Vote | AEW Champion Speaks Out
- Unveiling Australia's Biodiversity: The Power of Genomics
- Texas A&M's Mike Elko Signs Massive $69M Contract: Breakdown & Analysis
- SMART Tire After Shark Tank: No Deal, But Still Rolling? (2026 Update)
- Breaking News: Mississauga Collision Leaves 2 Hospitalized, 1 in Critical Condition
- Senator Mark Kelly's Presidential Ambitions: From Astronaut to Commander-in-Chief?
- Magical Princess: The Ultimate Parenting Sim - Coming Soon!
- Google Sued for Allegedly Stealing David Greene's Voice for AI Tool | Full Story Explained
- Unveiling Australia's Biodiversity: The Power of Genomics
- State of Origin Eligibility Changes: NRL's International Growth and 'Scary Combinations'
- Seattle Mariners' 2026 Spring Training Plan: Navigating the WBC & Prospect Opportunities
- Still Feeling the Boat Move? You Might Have Mal de Débarquement Syndrome!
- ‘Tell Me Lies’ Series Finale: Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer Explains Why Season 3 Is The End
Article information
Author: Rubie Ullrich
Last Updated:
Views: 5479
Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)
Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Rubie Ullrich
Birthday: 1998-02-02
Address: 743 Stoltenberg Center, Genovevaville, NJ 59925-3119
Phone: +2202978377583
Job: Administration Engineer
Hobby: Surfing, Sailing, Listening to music, Web surfing, Kitesurfing, Geocaching, Backpacking
Introduction: My name is Rubie Ullrich, I am a enthusiastic, perfect, tender, vivacious, talented, famous, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.