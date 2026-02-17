KTAR News 92.3 FM Revamps Show Lineup: Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos Expands to 4 Hours! (2026)

KTAR News 92.3 FM is shaking things up with a fresh lineup of shows, and it's all happening right in the heart of the afternoon and evening drive times. But here's where it gets controversial... The beloved 'Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos' is getting a major upgrade, moving to a new time slot and expanding its airtime to an extra hour, running from 2 to 6 p.m. This bold move positions the show to tackle Arizona's biggest political, social, and cultural issues with even more depth and insight, while keeping listeners engaged through spirited conversation. And this is the part most people miss... The change also brings the hosts' signature blend of bold opinions, sharp analysis, and lively debate to the heart of the drive-time lineup, ensuring larger audiences can tune in during a pivotal election year. So, get ready to dive deeper into the stories shaping the state and the nation, all while enjoying the unique and engaging style of Bruce St. James and Larry Gaydos. But wait, there's more... KTAR News is also bringing back 'Arizona's Evening News' hosted by Becky Lynn and Joe Huizenga, from 6 to 7 p.m. This move keeps listeners and viewers tuned into local programming with a news program focused on in-depth conversation. And that's not all... The changes mark an end to the two-year run in the 2 to 4 p.m. slot for 'The Chris & Joe Show' after co-host Chris Merrill's departure. So, what does this mean for the future of KTAR News 92.3 FM? Let's take a look at the full weekday show schedule moving forward: KTAR News 92.3 FM show schedule * 5-8 a.m. —Arizona’s Morning News * 8 a.m.-noon — The Mike Broomhead Show * Noon-2 p.m. — The Ramsey Show * 2-6 p.m. —Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos * 6-7 p.m. —Arizona’s Evening News Now, here's a thought-provoking question for you: How do you think these changes will impact the listening experience, and what are your thoughts on the expanded role of 'Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos'? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below, and let's keep the conversation going!