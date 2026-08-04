KSL Sports Zone's New Midday and Afternoon Lineup: Meet the Hosts! (2026)

The world of sports radio is always evolving, and KSL Sports Zone's recent shake-up is a prime example of this. With a new weekday lineup, the station is aiming to bring fresh energy and perspectives to its listeners.

A New Day in Sports Talk

Kicking things off in the mornings, the dynamic duo of David James and Patrick Kinahan, known as "DJ & PK," continue their reign from 6-10 am. Their show has become a staple for sports fans, and their presence sets the tone for the day.

Following the morning show, the station has made a strategic move by pairing Scott Garrard and Tim 'The Coach' LaComb from 10 am to 2 pm. This new duo brings a unique blend of experience and charisma to the table. Garrard, a former co-host in the 12-3 pm slot, now teams up with LaComb, who brings years of coaching expertise and an infectious positivity. Program Director Lloyd Cole believes this combination will create an unparalleled show, a true Utah sports radio phenomenon.

Afternoon Shift

In the afternoons, KSL Sports Zone has undergone another transformation. Jake Scott and Ben Anderson, who previously held the 10 am to 12 pm slot, now take over from 2-6 pm. Scott, a familiar face in the afternoon drive, reunites with Anderson, who has been the station's Utah Jazz Insider. This move solidifies their position as the go-to source for Jazz fans.

The previous afternoon hosts, Jeremiah 'JJ' Jackson and Alex Kirry, have parted ways with the show, but Kirry has hinted at a new project within the KSL network. Jackson, on the other hand, continues his sports anchoring duties at KSL-TV.

A Broader Perspective

What makes this lineup shift particularly intriguing is the station's focus on authenticity and relationship-building. By bringing in hosts with diverse backgrounds and experiences, KSL Sports Zone aims to offer a well-rounded sports talk experience. From coaching insights to charismatic banter, listeners can expect a show that goes beyond the typical sports radio format.

In my opinion, this strategic move by KSL Sports Zone showcases a deeper understanding of the sports radio landscape. By leveraging the strengths of its hosts and creating unique pairings, the station is positioning itself to offer something truly special for sports enthusiasts in Utah.

As we continue to see the evolution of sports media, it's exciting to witness these creative lineup changes and the fresh perspectives they bring to the airwaves.