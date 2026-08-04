KSI's Sidemen Charity Match: Why Darts Star Luke Littler's Request Was Denied (2026)

Young darting prodigy Luke Littler's dream of playing in the Sidemen Charity Match has been shattered, leaving fans disappointed. The 19-year-old's request to join the prestigious event was denied by KSI, a prominent YouTuber and boxer, during a radio interview on Capital FM. But here's where it gets controversial—the rejection wasn't personal, but rather a strict adherence to a policy that only allows content creators to participate, excluding celebrities.

Littler, a rising star in the darts world, had publicly expressed his desire to be part of the match earlier in February. His plea, directed at the Sidemen group on social media, garnered significant attention from fans eager to see him transition from the oche to the football pitch. However, KSI's response was unequivocal, stating that the event has never included celebrities, and even a superstar like Justin Bieber would be turned away.

This decision has sparked a debate among fans and content creators alike. Is it fair to exclude celebrities, even if they have a genuine interest in the sport? And what does this mean for the future of charity events and their inclusivity? The Sidemen Charity Match, scheduled for April 18, 2026, at Wembley Stadium, promises to be a thrilling affair, with the Sidemen taking on the YouTube Allstars. While the event will undoubtedly entertain, it also raises questions about the fine line between content creation and celebrity status, leaving many wondering where the boundaries truly lie.