Kris Letang Injury Update: Penguins Defenseman Out With Fractured Foot (2026)

The Pittsburgh Penguins are facing a temporary setback as one of their stalwart defensemen, Kris Letang, is set to be sidelined for at least four weeks due to a foot fracture. This news comes as a bit of a surprise, considering Letang's impressive offensive resurgence this season. But here's where it gets controversial: while his point total is still impressive, it's a far cry from the 40-plus points he's accustomed to. Nevertheless, Letang remains a key player for the team, logging over 22 minutes per game and taking a regular turn on both special teams units. This injury is the second notable setback for Pittsburgh's defense this week, as Jack St. Ivany is also out for the next couple of months after hand surgery. With Letang on injured reserve, the Penguins will likely make a roster move to bring someone up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In the meantime, Connor Clifton will return to the lineup. Letang's injury is particularly unfortunate given the upcoming Olympic break, which will see the NHL shut down for more than three weeks. If the fracture doesn't heal as quickly as expected, he'll miss more time than the initial four weeks. However, as things stand, the Penguins shouldn't be without one of their top blueliners for too long. So, while this is a setback, it's not an insurmountable challenge for the team. View Comments (2)