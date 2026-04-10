Kris Letang Injury Update: Penguins Defenseman Out With Fractured Foot (2026)

The Pittsburgh Penguins are facing a temporary setback as one of their stalwart defensemen, Kris Letang, is set to be sidelined for at least four weeks due to a foot fracture. This news comes as a bit of a surprise, considering Letang's impressive offensive resurgence this season. But here's where it gets controversial: while his point total is still impressive, it's a far cry from the 40-plus points he's accustomed to. Nevertheless, Letang remains a key player for the team, logging over 22 minutes per game and taking a regular turn on both special teams units. This injury is the second notable setback for Pittsburgh's defense this week, as Jack St. Ivany is also out for the next couple of months after hand surgery. With Letang on injured reserve, the Penguins will likely make a roster move to bring someone up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In the meantime, Connor Clifton will return to the lineup. Letang's injury is particularly unfortunate given the upcoming Olympic break, which will see the NHL shut down for more than three weeks. If the fracture doesn't heal as quickly as expected, he'll miss more time than the initial four weeks. However, as things stand, the Penguins shouldn't be without one of their top blueliners for too long. So, while this is a setback, it's not an insurmountable challenge for the team. View Comments (2)

Kris Letang Injury Update: Penguins Defenseman Out With Fractured Foot (2026)

References

Top Articles
Nielsen Ratings Shakeup: How the New Formula Boosts Pro Wrestling Viewership
A24's Texas Chainsaw Massacre: New TV Series & Film Development Explained!
2026 WNBA Draft Predictions: Who Will Be the Top Pick?
Latest Posts
Mike Conley's Impact: Changing the Culture of the Minnesota Timberwolves
Do Pfizer’s Monthly GLP-1 Data Justify Metsera’s $10B Price Tag?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Allyn Kozey

Last Updated:

Views: 5308

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Allyn Kozey

Birthday: 1993-12-21

Address: Suite 454 40343 Larson Union, Port Melia, TX 16164

Phone: +2456904400762

Job: Investor Administrator

Hobby: Sketching, Puzzles, Pet, Mountaineering, Skydiving, Dowsing, Sports

Introduction: My name is Allyn Kozey, I am a outstanding, colorful, adventurous, encouraging, zealous, tender, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.