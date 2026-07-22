Kris Jenner's Mother Mary Jo Campbell Dies at 91: Tributes from the Kardashian-Jenner Family (2026)

The passing of Mary Jo Campbell, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has left an indelible mark on the family's legacy. At 91, she was a pillar of strength, wisdom, and unconditional love, leaving behind a profound impact on her children and grandchildren. As the mother of Kris Jenner, the iconic 'momager' who orchestrated the family's rise to fame, Mary Jo's influence was far-reaching. Her presence was a constant in the family's reality TV ventures, from 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' to 'The Kardashians', where she taught us the importance of family, love, and resilience. The family's social media tributes paint a picture of a woman who was more than just a grandmother; she was a mentor, a friend, and a role model. Mary Jo's teachings on hard work, ethics, and confidence have left an indelible mark on her children, especially Kim Kardashian, who described her as her 'best friend' and 'forever twin'. The impact of Mary Jo's life extends beyond the glitz and glamour of reality TV. She embodied the values of family, hard work, and resilience, which are now deeply ingrained in the Kardashian-Jenner brand. Her passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with our loved ones. As the family continues to navigate their newfound fame and challenges, they carry with them the wisdom and love of their matriarch, a legacy that will endure for generations to come.