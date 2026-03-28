Kris Bryant's Emotional Battle with Injury: Will He Retire from Baseball? (2026)

Kris Bryant Reportedly Daily Pain; Still Not Ready to Retire, But Cannot Play

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Kris Bryant has shown up at Rockies spring training with a locker in the Salt River Fields clubhouse, yet he’s not actively playing baseball. On Tuesday, while his teammates began full-squad workouts, Bryant wore Rockies purple but remained a spectator who cannot run, let alone compete on the field.

“Any time my feet hit the ground, I feel like I could probably fall over,” Bryant shared. “It’s unfortunate and obviously not how I want this to go. I’m here to figure things out and to see if there’s a path to getting better.”

The 34-year-old veteran continues to grapple with a degenerative back condition that makes everyday life painful and threatens to shorten his career. He hasn’t ruled out retirement, but he also hasn’t accepted it, saying he “doesn’t want to go there.”

Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer noted the situation bluntly.

“We’ve talked a lot,” Schaeffer said. “There’s really not much to say beyond: the guy’s back really hurts, and he’s having a tough time progressing. We have to prepare as if he’s not going to play. That’s the mindset going forward, hoping for a recovery and a potential breakthrough. But at this moment, his back is causing him a lot of pain, and he simply can’t play baseball.”

Bryant has appeared in only 170 games for Colorado since signing a seven-year, $182 million free-agent contract before the 2022 season, a deal that set franchise records. He’s batting .244 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs during his Rockies tenure. He still has three years on the pact, with about $81 million remaining on the contract in the books.

A former National League MVP and the face of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship, Bryant has been diagnosed with lumbar degenerative disc disease. The condition affects the lower spine and has required multiple treatments, including an ablation procedure, to manage the pain. He has tried Pilates and extensive physical therapy, but nothing has produced lasting relief.

“It’s not easy waking up in pain every day, but we’re here,” Bryant said. “I’m trying to determine the next steps with the training staff and doctors.”

When asked about retirement, Bryant avoided a definitive answer.

“I’m not going to dive deep into that,” he said. “I don’t want to misstate anything. I haven’t read the reports. My focus is on finding approaches that might help me wake up with a little less pain than the day before.”

See Also Orioles Trade Rumors: Coby Mayo and Ryan Mountcastle on the Block

Emotionally, Bryant has held onto hope.

“Obviously, I have to,” he admitted. “Because this isn’t something I’ll deal with temporarily—it’s something I’ll contend with for life. I’ve spoken to many people, not just players, but others who have serious back issues.”

“I could never have expected this or seen it coming. Now that I’m facing it, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It’s miserable.”

How painful is it, exactly?

“Some mornings it’s a struggle even to reach for the toothpaste,” he described. “It’s not every day, but on those days you wish there were a clear answer.”

Bryant detailed the sensations: a spectrum of pains that sometimes feels like an electric current running through his body. It’s not pleasant, and he notes it can feel age-related, even though he doesn’t feel old.

Schaeffer expressed his empathy for Bryant’s predicament.

“From a human standpoint, I’m not in his shoes, but I understand the weight of those expectations,” Schaeffer said. “It’s incredibly tough on him, and we’ll support him however we can. That’s the bottom line.”

Looking ahead, Schaeffer expects Bryant to contribute as a mentor to younger players during the team’s rebuild.

“K.B. has accomplished a great deal and faced many experiences,” Schaeffer noted. “When he’s around, it’s beneficial for the younger guys.”

Want more Rockies updates? Sign up for the Rockies Insider to receive our MLB analysis.