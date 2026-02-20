KPop Demon Hunters: Netflix's Record-Breaking Success Story (2026)

K-Pop Demon Hunters' Netflix Dominance: A Chart That Tells a Story! The sheer popularity of 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' is undeniable, marked by prestigious award nominations and wins. But even with all the buzz, the viewership numbers this animated sensation is pulling on Netflix are enough to make anyone's jaw drop.

According to Netflix's most recent 'What We Watched' report, as highlighted by Katie Campione at Deadline, 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' has officially become the most-watched title ever on the platform over a six-month period.

Here's the kicker: Between July and the end of December, this animated movie racked up a staggering 482 million views! And this is the part most people miss... that number doesn't even include the initial 36.7 million streams it garnered in the first 10 days after its premiere on June 20, 2025.

Adding it all up, this Sony Pictures Animation masterpiece boasts a grand total of 518.2 million views on Netflix. That's right, over half a billion views in roughly six months! To truly grasp the magnitude of this achievement, let's put it into perspective by comparing 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' performance against other top titles since Netflix began releasing viewership data in their 'What We Watched' reports, starting in July 2023. Over the last two and a half years, 'Demon Hunters' has more than doubled the number of streams of any other title on Netflix.

'But here's where it gets controversial...' While 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' reigns supreme, 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' secured the second-highest spot with a respectable 241 million views. On the TV side, 'Squid Game Season 2' was the top performer, amassing 220.9 million streams. The chart below visually demonstrates the unparalleled success of 'K-Pop Demon Hunters,' showcasing its position at the very top.

[Chart showing KPop Demon Hunters far exceeding the streams of all other Netflix titles]

It's important to note that these numbers reflect views, not necessarily unique viewers. One person could watch the movie multiple times, contributing to the overall view count. Some critics argue that using 'views' as a metric can be misleading, as it doesn't accurately represent the number of individual people who watched the content. What do you think? Is 'views' a fair way to measure a show's success, or should Netflix focus on metrics like completion rate or unique accounts watching?

Given the incredible success of 'K-Pop Demon Hunters', do you believe this signals a shift in the entertainment landscape? Are we entering an era where animated movies, especially those with global appeal, will consistently outperform traditional live-action blockbusters on streaming platforms? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

