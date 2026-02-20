KPMG Partner Fined $10,000 for AI Cheating: The Ethics of AI in Professional Training (2026)

The irony is palpable: a partner at a leading consultancy was caught using artificial intelligence to cheat on a test designed to train staff about AI! This situation highlights a growing concern within the professional world, particularly in fields like accountancy, where the rapid advancement of AI is creating new challenges for integrity and ethical conduct.

The individual in question, a partner at KPMG, was slapped with a A$10,000 fine (approximately £5,200) for employing AI technology to gain an unfair advantage during an internal AI training course. This wasn't an isolated incident; reports suggest that a significant number of KPMG Australia staff, over two dozen, have been discovered using AI tools to cheat on internal examinations since July. This trend is fueling anxieties about AI-powered academic dishonesty across accounting firms.

Interestingly, KPMG utilized its own AI detection tools to uncover these instances of cheating, as initially reported by the Australian Finance Review. This underscores the dual nature of AI – a tool that can be misused but also leveraged to maintain standards.

But here's where it gets controversial... The 'big four' accountancy firms have a history of grappling with cheating scandals. Back in 2021, KPMG Australia faced a hefty A$615,000 penalty for “widespread” misconduct, where over 1,100 partners were implicated in “improper answer-sharing” on skill and integrity assessments. While that scandal predates the current AI boom, it sets a precedent for how seriously such breaches are taken.

AI tools, however, have introduced a whole new dimension to the possibilities for rule-breaking. The UK's largest accounting body, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), announced in December that it would require accounting students to take exams in person. This drastic measure was implemented because preventing AI-assisted cheating in remote exams had become exceedingly difficult. Helen Brand, the ACCA's chief executive, described AI tools as having reached a “tipping point,” with their use rapidly outstripping the safeguards put in place.

And this is the part most people miss... Many firms, including KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers, are now actively mandating that their staff use AI at work. The stated aims are to boost profits and cut costs, a pragmatic approach to embracing the technology. In fact, KPMG partners are reportedly set to be evaluated on their AI tool proficiency in their 2026 performance reviews. Niale Cleobury, KPMG’s global AI workforce lead, emphasized this, stating, “We all have a responsibility to be bringing AI to all of our work.”

This push for AI integration has led to some sharp observations. Some LinkedIn commenters pointed out the peculiar irony of a partner being fined for using AI in an AI training test. Iwo Szapar, who developed a platform that assesses an organization's “AI maturity,” commented that KPMG seemed to be “fighting AI adoption instead of redesigning how they train people.” He provocatively suggested, “This is a not a cheating problem – if we look at the new world order. This is a training problem.”

KPMG has confirmed that it has implemented measures to detect AI use among its staff and will continue to monitor misuse. Andrew Yates, the chief executive of KPMG Australia, acknowledged the challenge, stating, “Like most organisations, we have been grappling with the role and use of AI as it relates to internal training and testing. It’s a very hard thing to get on top of given how quickly society has embraced it.” He added that while policy breaches occur, they are taken seriously, and the firm is exploring ways to enhance its current self-reporting system.

So, what do you think? Is this a sign that our training methods are simply not keeping pace with technological advancements, or is this a fundamental ethical lapse that needs stricter enforcement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!