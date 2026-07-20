Kosher Cafe Asks Mom to Stop Breastfeeding! Is This Legal? (2026)

In a startling incident that has sparked considerable discussion, Dr. Leslie Chen Mrejen, a 37-year-old dentist from Tel Aviv who originally hails from Paris, revealed her distressing experience at a kosher café during a New Year’s Eve outing. Accompanied by her husband and their three-month-old son, she had hoped to enjoy a family meal at the Landwer Café located in the bustling Azrieli Mall. However, what unfolded was anything but celebratory.

As reported, Dr. Chen Mrejen was approached by the café's manager and asked to cease breastfeeding her infant, with the explanation that such an act was not permissible at their kosher establishment. "My baby needed to eat," she expressed, describing the encounter as traumatic. This situation raises critical questions about public spaces and the rights of mothers to breastfeed in them.

"We wanted to celebrate New Year's Eve in our own special way since we have a baby," she recounted. "With my husband taking time off, we decided to stroll through the mall. Feeling hungry—especially while nursing—I suggested we grab something to eat at Landwer. While waiting for a table, I informed the hostess that my son had just awakened and was crying, necessitating that I sit down promptly. After a lengthy wait of 20 minutes, I finally got seated, but my husband was still in the restroom. As soon as I began breastfeeding, a waitress approached me with an uncomfortable demeanor, stating, 'I hate to do this, but that's not allowed here.'

Interestingly, she didn't explicitly mention that breastfeeding was forbidden, suggesting a level of discomfort with the directive she was conveying. Dr. Chen Mrejen was taken aback and replied, 'My baby is crying and needs to eat.' While she wasn’t using a cover, she felt her modesty preserved. The waitress indicated it was a directive from higher management. When pressed by Dr. Chen Mrejen about the rationale behind such a policy, she received only an apologetic response.

The bewilderment continued when her husband returned; both were rendered speechless by the unexpected confrontation. "If I had anticipated such a reaction, I might have handled it differently," she admitted, noting that the surprise led her to feel overwhelmed and emotional. Despite her discomfort, she chose to continue breastfeeding until the manager approached her once more, requesting that she cover up.

Dr. Chen Mrejen challenged him, pointing out the lack of visible religious patrons in the café and questioning the rationale behind the breastfeeding ban. The manager insisted that it was to prevent potential lawsuits stemming from customer complaints regarding harassment. Ironically, Dr. Chen Mrejen argued that his comments constituted a form of harassment in itself.

Ultimately, they left the café feeling dejected. Seeking some sustenance, Dr. Chen Mrejen's husband attempted to order takeout, yet even then, they encountered an unwelcoming attitude. The manager hastily ushered them out, reminding them that they were not staying, despite their desire to simply grab some food and go.

Describing the ordeal, Dr. Chen Mrejen reflected on how distressing it was to be treated as if her infant, merely seeking nourishment, was somehow inappropriate. She recalled feeling inadequate as a mother, struggling to provide the most basic need for her child amid the chaos of public disapproval.

After sharing her story on social media, the franchise owner reached out to apologize, reiterating the policy against breastfeeding at his location to avoid causing embarrassment to other guests. This statement prompted further reflection—what exactly is embarrassing about nourishing a baby? Other mothers present confirmed that there was nothing inappropriate about her situation.

Now, Dr. Chen Mrejen feels a loss of confidence and security in public spaces, expressing her fears about breastfeeding outside her home. "I cherish the bond created through breastfeeding, but the experience has made me hesitant to do so in public," she lamented. "Breastfeeding should be encouraged, as it is a natural process, rather than discouraged by making nursing mothers feel ashamed."

In response to the incident, Landwer released a statement affirming their commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment for all patrons. They expressed surprise at the occurrence, clarifying that it contradicts the chain's values. The management assured that they support the right to breastfeed in public and would review internal policies to prevent future misunderstandings while ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for everyone.