Koepka's Putter Fix Sparks 66 at Cognizant Classic | What Changed Behind the Turnaround (2026)

A Day's Work: Brooks Koepka's Putter Fix Fuels Second-Round 66 at Cognizant Classic

By Adam Stanley

It's been a whirlwind of a week for Brooks Koepka, who's had to navigate a rollercoaster of emotions on the golf course. After a disappointing opening round of 74, Koepka made some subtle yet significant changes to his putting technique, resulting in a remarkable 5-under 66 in the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

Koepka's putting prowess was on full display as he gained nearly four shots on the field with his putter, moving up to second in the Strokes Gained: Putting statistic. This improvement came after a thorough analysis of his mechanics, with Koepka spending 15 minutes discussing adjustments and another 30 minutes fine-tuning his technique.

The key focus was on his hand position in the setup, which he admitted had been inconsistent on Thursday. A simple shift in his hand placement made a world of difference, allowing him to feel more in control and accurately read the putts.

Koepka's performance on Friday was a testament to the power of small changes. He made three birdies in his first four holes and added two more on Nos. 16 and 18, shooting a 5-under 31 on the front nine. While he slowed down slightly after the turn, making just one birdie on the par-4 4th and losing a stroke on No. 8, his overall score remained impressive.

This 66 marked Koepka's lowest score in eight rounds this season on TOUR, showcasing his ability to adapt and improve. His performance at the Cognizant Classic has been a mixed bag since his return to the PGA TOUR, with a tied 56th-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open and a missed cut at the WM Phoenix Open, where he previously won in 2015 and 2021.

However, Koepka's best result at PGA National came in 2019 when he finished tied for second. He knows that a strong weekend run is possible, as Joe Highsmith, the defending champion, famously made the cut on the number before climbing the leaderboard. Koepka's confidence is high, and he's ready to build on his impressive start.

'I just need to play like I did the first day and then putt like I did today,' Koepka said with a smile. 'I have a feeling the putting will come around. But just been hitting it really good. Nice to see a red number.'

With two more rounds to go, Koepka is determined to put together two solid rounds, play well, and see where it takes him. His journey this week has been a testament to the power of perseverance and the impact of fine-tuning one's game, leaving fans eager to see if he can continue his upward trajectory.