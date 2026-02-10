Kobe Bufkin Rejoins Lakers: Full Breakdown & What It Means for LA (2026)

In a surprising move, the Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face to their roster, sparking excitement and debate among fans and analysts alike. Former first-round pick Kobe Bufkin is set to rejoin the Lakers, according to sources close to ESPN's Shams Charania. But is this a wise decision for the Lakers, or a risky move that could backfire?

The Lakers have agreed to a two-year deal with Bufkin, a 22-year-old guard, with a team option for the 2026-27 season. This news comes after Bufkin's impressive performances with the South Bay G League affiliate, where he averaged 24.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1 steal per game, showcasing his all-around talent. And this is where it gets intriguing... Despite his success in the G League, Bufkin has had limited NBA experience, playing only 27 games across two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, who drafted him 15th overall in 2023.

After a brief stint with the Memphis Grizzlies on a 10-day contract and a similar spell with the Lakers in January, Bufkin is now back in Los Angeles, filling the 15th roster spot. But here's the twist: Bufkin was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for cash considerations and subsequently waived, leaving many to wonder if he can make a significant impact in the NBA.

So, will Kobe Bufkin prove his worth and become a key contributor to the Lakers' success, or will his journey in the NBA remain a story of unfulfilled potential? The opinions are sure to be divided, and the court of public opinion is now open. What's your take on this move by the Lakers?