Kobe Bryant’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro 'City of Champions' Unboxed: Lakers Legacy Honored! (2026)

Kobe Bryant's Enduring Legacy: Nike's Air Force 1 Low Protro City of Champions

Nike is set to release a special edition of the Air Force 1 Low Protro, paying homage to the late Kobe Bryant and his enduring legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers. This highly anticipated sneaker, launching on a Wednesday, is a testament to Bryant's impact on the basketball world and his desire for 'performance retro' versions of his reissued sneakers.

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro City of Champions is a stunning tribute to The Forum, the historic arena where the Lakers played from 1967 to 1999. The design features a Work Blue/Metallic Gold/Summit White colorway, with a matching theme to the upcoming Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions'. The back of the tongue showcases a detailed depiction of The Forum, complete with its iconic 'Fabulous Forum' nickname and a nod to its 30-plus years in the arena.

The sneaker's materials also tell a story. A premium white leather upper is combined with Work Blue corduroy, paying homage to The Forum's white column exterior and its former 'Forum blue' color. Cracked leather on the Swoosh and heel tab adds a touch of aged elegance, while a glow-in-the-dark outsole references the arena's nighttime illumination. Lastly, a city map is printed on the insole, adding a unique and personal touch.

But it's not just about looks. The Air Force 1 Low Protro also boasts internal changes that enhance performance. True to Bryant's vision, Nike has applied discreet updates to the retro basketball shoe without altering its signature style. The key innovation is the ReactX drop-in midsole, which provides a boost in comfort, making the shoe feel like a modern performance shoe.

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro City of Champions will be available for purchase on Wednesday for $150 through Nike's Snkrs app and select Nike Sportswear retailers. The style code for this exclusive release is IM0583-400. Don't miss out on this must-have sneaker for any Kobe Bryant or Lakers fan!