Knicks vs Wizards: 7th Straight Win Despite Josh Hart's Injury | NBA Highlights (2026)

The Knicks' Dominance Continues Despite Key Player's Absence

The New York Knicks' winning streak continues, but it wasn't without a challenge. On Tuesday night, they faced the Washington Wizards and emerged victorious with a score of 132-101, securing their seventh consecutive win. Despite losing Josh Hart to a sprained left ankle in the third quarter, the Knicks' depth and talent proved too much for the Wizards to handle.

Hart's injury is a concern, especially given his previous right ankle issues. He left the game and walked to the tunnel, indicating a potential long-term absence. However, the Knicks' collective effort stepped up to fill the void. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson combined for 44 points.

The Wizards, on the other hand, have shown some resilience, winning three of their last five games. However, their losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Knicks were both by double-digit margins, highlighting their struggle against top-tier competition. The Knicks' dominance against the Wizards is evident, having won 11 consecutive games against them.

New York's recent slump from Dec. 31 to Jan. 19, where they went 2-9, seems like a distant memory. They've since rebounded strongly, winning by substantial margins in their seven-game streak. The Knicks' ability to rest players ahead of their crucial showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night is a strategic advantage, as only Brunson exceeded the 30-minute mark.

The Knicks' performance in the first half was impressive, leading by 18 points at one point and holding a 72-45 lead at halftime. OG Anunoby contributed 19 points, and Hart, before his exit, had a solid performance with four points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

The Knicks' shooting accuracy was notable, making 17 out of 37 three-point attempts. As they prepare to host the Denver Nuggets, the Knicks' momentum and depth will be crucial in maintaining their winning streak.

Upcoming Games:

- Knicks: Host Denver on Wednesday night.

- Wizards: At Detroit on Thursday night.