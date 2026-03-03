Knicks vs Trail Blazers Highlights: Brunson Leads New York to 123-114 Win, Ending Portland's Streak (2026)

In a thrilling NBA showdown, the New York Knicks put an end to the Portland Trail Blazers' impressive winning streak, leaving fans on the edge of their seats! But here's the twist: it wasn't an easy ride.

The Knicks emerged victorious with a 123-114 win, halting the Blazers' five-game winning streak. Jalen Brunson was the star of the night, scoring 26 points and leading his team to a much-needed win after a recent slump. But the Blazers didn't go down without a fight, with Deni Avdija putting up an impressive 25 points.

And this is where the game got intense: the Knicks, despite a 10-point lead in the third quarter, found themselves tied at 92 in the fourth. But here's where it gets controversial - was it a strategic timeout or a lucky break? The Blazers' momentum was halted when Avdija had to leave the game due to a back injury. The Knicks capitalized, with Miles McBride's 3-pointer giving them a crucial lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The Knicks also welcomed back forward Josh Hart, who contributed 18 points in his return from an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the Blazers' guard Jrue Holiday, returning from a calf injury, had a quieter night with 8 points in 16 minutes.

This game showcased the Knicks' resilience and the Blazers' determination, leaving fans wondering: Could the Blazers have extended their streak with a fully healthy roster? What's your take on this exciting matchup? Share your thoughts in the comments!