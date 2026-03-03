Knicks vs Trail Blazers Highlights: Brunson Leads New York to 123-114 Win, Ending Portland's Streak (2026)

In a thrilling NBA showdown, the New York Knicks put an end to the Portland Trail Blazers' impressive winning streak, leaving fans on the edge of their seats! But here's the twist: it wasn't an easy ride.

The Knicks emerged victorious with a 123-114 win, halting the Blazers' five-game winning streak. Jalen Brunson was the star of the night, scoring 26 points and leading his team to a much-needed win after a recent slump. But the Blazers didn't go down without a fight, with Deni Avdija putting up an impressive 25 points.

See Also
Wizards Hold Off Magic: Game Recap January 6, 2026Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors: Jan 11, 2026Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks: Can the Bulls Snap Their 3-Game Losing Streak? | NBA 2026Sacramento Kings vs. LA Lakers: Battle of the Big Guns and Rising Rookies

And this is where the game got intense: the Knicks, despite a 10-point lead in the third quarter, found themselves tied at 92 in the fourth. But here's where it gets controversial - was it a strategic timeout or a lucky break? The Blazers' momentum was halted when Avdija had to leave the game due to a back injury. The Knicks capitalized, with Miles McBride's 3-pointer giving them a crucial lead they wouldn't relinquish.

See Also
Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Eastern Conference Showdown - Preview, Predictions & Key Players

The Knicks also welcomed back forward Josh Hart, who contributed 18 points in his return from an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the Blazers' guard Jrue Holiday, returning from a calf injury, had a quieter night with 8 points in 16 minutes.

This game showcased the Knicks' resilience and the Blazers' determination, leaving fans wondering: Could the Blazers have extended their streak with a fully healthy roster? What's your take on this exciting matchup? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Knicks vs Trail Blazers Highlights: Brunson Leads New York to 123-114 Win, Ending Portland's Streak (2026)

References

Top Articles
Devon School Closures and Delays: What You Need to Know
Gatineau Police Receive 2,437 Calls About Non-Quebec License Plates in 2025
Simon Raymonde's Musical Journey: From Cocteau Twins to Bella Union
Latest Posts
Nvidia Stock Surge: Apple Partnership & CES 2026 Keynote - Is NVDA a Buy Now?
Reviving Tamagotchi: A New Twist to Keep Your Plants Alive
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kerri Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6421

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kerri Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1992-10-31

Address: Suite 878 3699 Chantelle Roads, Colebury, NC 68599

Phone: +6111989609516

Job: Chief Farming Manager

Hobby: Mycology, Stone skipping, Dowsing, Whittling, Taxidermy, Sand art, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Kerri Lueilwitz, I am a courageous, gentle, quaint, thankful, outstanding, brave, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.