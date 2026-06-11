Knicks vs Cavs Game 1: Start Time, Channel, Live Stream | NBA Playoffs 2024 (2026)

Get ready for an exciting showdown as the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers face off in the Eastern Conference Finals! This highly anticipated series promises to deliver intense basketball action and strategic brilliance.

The Road to the Finals

The Knicks, riding high on their recent success, are just one series win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the second year in a row. Their dominant performance against the Philadelphia 76ers, sweeping them in four games, has left fans and analysts alike buzzing with excitement.

However, the Cavaliers present a formidable challenge. Their journey has been a rollercoaster ride, with impressive wins and disappointing losses. The team's ability to bounce back from a 21-point deficit in Game 7 against the Detroit Pistons showcases their resilience and potential.

Star Power and Strategy

The battle between the Knicks' Jalen Brunson and the Cavs' dynamic duo of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden promises to be a highlight of the series. Brunson's steady leadership and playmaking skills will be crucial for the Knicks, while Mitchell and Harden's offensive prowess and experience could be the X-factor for Cleveland.

Game 1: A Crucial Opening

As we gear up for the first game of the series, the question on everyone's mind is: who will seize the early advantage? The Knicks, with their momentum and home-court advantage, will look to continue their winning streak. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers, led by their star players, will aim to prove their mettle and silence the doubters.

Catch the Action

For those eager to witness this thrilling encounter, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET. Cable subscribers can stream the game on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. For those without cable, live TV streaming services like DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV offer flexible subscription options and free trials, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action.

A Series for the Ages

This Eastern Conference Finals series has all the makings of a classic. With star power, strategic brilliance, and an unpredictable narrative, it promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats. As the series progresses, we'll witness the evolution of these teams and the impact of key players.

So, mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready for an unforgettable basketball experience. The Knicks and Cavaliers are set to deliver an epic battle, and you won't want to miss a single moment!