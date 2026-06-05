Knicks Shock Victor Wembanyama with Old-School Dominance! | NBA Highlights & Analysis (2026)

The New York Knicks delivered a powerful statement on the court, leaving the NBA's rising star, Victor Wembanyama, in a state of surprise.

In a hard-fought battle at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks showcased their old-school grit and determination, dismantling the San Antonio Spurs by a staggering 114-89 score. This unexpected outcome not only snapped the Spurs' impressive 11-game winning streak but also forced Wembanyama to acknowledge the Knicks' physical dominance, a rare admission for the highly touted young talent.

But here's where it gets interesting...

The Knicks' victory wasn't built on flashy plays or lightning-fast transitions. Instead, they relied on a well-structured, disciplined approach, a strategy that has quietly made them a formidable force in the league. Their dominance on the glass, with a staggering 54-31 rebounding advantage, was a key factor in controlling the tempo and limiting the Spurs' ability to play their preferred game.

And this is the part most people miss...

Karl-Anthony Towns, with his 12 points and 14 rebounds, played a pivotal role in neutralizing the Spurs' size advantage. His presence on the boards helped contain Wembanyama, who, despite his impressive 25-point, 13-rebound, 4-block performance, struggled with turnovers and an off night from beyond the arc.

The turning point of the game came late in the first quarter when a missed free throw by Knicks center Mitchell Robinson led to an 8-0 run for New York, shifting the momentum in their favor. Wembanyama and Spurs coach Mitch Johnson both pointed to this sequence as the game's pivotal moment.

So, what does this mean for the Knicks?

Their victory sent a clear message to the league and, more importantly, to Wembanyama himself. It showcased their ability to rise to the occasion and dominate a game without relying on flashy plays. The Knicks' structured approach and tough defense have quietly made them a team to watch out for, and their performance against the Spurs is a testament to their growth and potential.

What's your take on this game? Do you think the Knicks' approach will continue to pay dividends, or is there a different strategy they should adopt? Share your thoughts in the comments below!