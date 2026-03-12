The New York Knicks ended their losing streak with a 123-111 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns, who had a quiet game in Detroit the previous day, bounced back with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and a season-high seven assists. The Knicks's Jalen Brunson scored 26 points, and OG Anunoby and Deuce McBride added 20 and 16 points, respectively. The Clippers, led by Kawhi Leonard's 25 points, lost for just the second time in nine games. James Harden, who missed the previous game due to shoulder soreness, contributed 23 points and nine assists. The game was close for the first three quarters, but the Knicks pulled away with a 24-7 run in the third and fourth quarters, turning a four-point deficit into a 105-92 advantage. Towns had a crucial three-point play and follow shot in the fourth quarter, contributing four points in an 8-0 run that extended the Knicks's lead to 105-92. The Clippers' Ivica Zubac had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and John Collins added 18 points and four boards. The Knicks's victory snapped their four-game losing streak and showcased their resilience and team performance.
Knicks Dominate Clippers! Kawhi Leonard's 25 Points Not Enough | NBA Highlights (2026)
