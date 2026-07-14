Knicks 2026 Summer League Roster Breakdown: Mohamed Diawara, Pacome Dadiet & More! (2026)

The New York Knicks have unveiled their 2026 Summer League roster, a strategic move to showcase their young talent and maintain their championship momentum. This year's team features a mix of promising prospects and developmental players, each with their own unique story and potential.

One standout player is Mohamed Diawara, a recent addition to the Knicks family. With a four-year, $10 million contract, Diawara's size, defensive prowess, and transition skills make him a force to be reckoned with in the Summer League. His development is a key focus for the team, and his performance in this tournament could be a significant factor in his future with the organization.

Another player under the microscope is Pacome Dadiet, a former first-round pick who has yet to live up to his potential. At 21 years old, Dadiet is under pressure to prove his worth, especially with the Knicks' frontcourt depth being a concern. His size and athleticism make him a valuable asset, but consistency has been an issue. The team's options for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons could hinge on his performance in this tournament, with a trade or release a potential outcome if he doesn't show improvement.

The Knicks have also brought in several accomplished college players, including Tyler Nickel, Jaden Akins, Oziyah Sellers, Liam Robbins, Erik Reynolds II, and Lance Ware. These players bring high-level experience and will compete for training camp invitations and Exhibit 10 deals. Their performance will be crucial in catching the attention of the front office and securing their future with the team.

Among the other names to watch are Dillon Jones, Toby Okani, Will Johnston, Akoi Yuot, Keith Palek III, Langston Wilson, Treysen Eaglestaff, and Nick Jourdain. Each of these players is fighting for their professional opportunities, and their performances in the Summer League could make or break their careers.

One notable absence is Jack Kayil, who is expected to play overseas instead of joining the Summer League team. This decision is likely aimed at retaining his rights and managing roster flexibility. The Knicks' Summer League roster is once again led by T.J. Saint, a familiar face in the organization's player development pipeline.

In summary, the Knicks' 2026 Summer League roster is a mix of young talent and developmental players, each with their own unique story and potential. The tournament provides an opportunity for these players to showcase their skills and secure their future with the team. As the Summer League tips off, the Knicks will be looking to make the most of this platform to build upon their championship success.