Kmart's Travel Tech Essentials: Affordable and Handy Gadgets for Your Next Adventure (2026)

Traveling can be a stressful experience, but with the right tech accessories, you can make it a breeze. From power banks to Bluetooth headphones, these must-have gadgets can help you stay connected, entertained, and stress-free on your next adventure. And the best part? They're all available at Kmart for under $20! But here's where it gets controversial... While power banks are a handy travel essential, some airlines have strict rules about their use. So, it's important to check with your airline before packing one. Now, let's dive into the top tech picks for your next trip, according to Nine.com.au's Travel editor, Kristine Tarbert.

Magnetic Mini Powerbank

A power bank is a must-have for any traveler, and the Magnetic Mini Powerbank from Kmart is a great option. It's compact, lightweight, and comes in three colors: white, lilac, and blue. With fast charging capabilities, it can fully charge in just 1.5 hours. Plus, it's compatible with many devices, including phones and cameras. But be sure to check with your airline before packing it in your carry-on luggage.

Bluetooth Headphone Eye Mask

Trying to sleep on a plane can be a challenge, but the Bluetooth Headphone Eye Mask can help. Not only does it block out light, but it also allows you to listen to music or podcasts, so you can relax and recharge. And with its comfortable design, you'll be able to get some much-needed rest.

Mini Digital Camera

While smartphones have incredible camera features, there's just something about holding a real camera in your hand. The Mini Digital Camera from Kmart is a great option for travelers who want to capture memories without the bulk. It's small, lightweight, and comes with a keychain and lanyard for easy attachment. Plus, it has six filters, a built-in flash, and a rechargeable battery.

Luggage Tag Tracker

Losing your luggage can be a major stressor, but the Luggage Tag Tracker from Kmart can help. It works with Apple Find My and is waterproof, so you can track your luggage even if it gets wet. Plus, it has a long-lasting battery that can last for months.

Portable Round Speaker

While not a necessity, a Bluetooth speaker can add a lot of fun to your travels. The Portable Round Speaker from Kmart is a great option for domestic trips, especially for hen's weekends and birthdays. It's compact, easy to use, and comes in black and purple colors. So, whether you're camping in the wilderness or hanging out with friends, this speaker will keep the tunes playing.

So, there you have it! These must-have tech accessories from Kmart can help make your next trip a breeze. But remember, while these gadgets can enhance your travel experience, it's always important to check with your airline and follow their rules and regulations. Now, it's your turn to sound off in the comments! Do you have any must-have travel tech accessories? What are your favorite gadgets for making travel easier and more enjoyable?