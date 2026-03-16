Klopp's Role in Pep Lijnders' Move to Manchester City: An Inside Story (2026)

From fierce rivals to a surprising new chapter: Pep Lijnders' move to Manchester City has sent shockwaves through the football world, and it all started with a nudge from none other than Jürgen Klopp!

It might sound like a plot twist from a football drama, but Pep Lijnders, a man synonymous with Liverpool's recent glories for nearly a decade, has revealed that it was his former boss, Jürgen Klopp, who actually persuaded him to join Pep Guardiola's coaching staff at Manchester City. Yes, you read that right – the very club that battled Liverpool tooth and nail for major titles!

Lijnders, who officially joined Guardiola's team this summer, is now set to be a key figure alongside the Spaniard, who recently missed a press conference for personal reasons. This move marks a significant departure from his almost 10 years at Liverpool, where he worked closely with Klopp and was part of the teams that engaged in thrilling title races with City, often finishing just behind them.

But here's where it gets controversial... The thought of switching allegiances from Anfield to the Etihad must have been a complex one for Lijnders. He admitted that the opportunity to join a club with City's immense success and a manager who has, in his words, "defined football," was incredibly compelling. He shared, "The moment Pep called, and the feeling he gave me about what he wanted to do with the team by bringing me in, the trust he already had before we discussed how it would look, that made the decision much easier."

However, the emotional ties to Liverpool were not easily dismissed. "But you cannot put away 10 years of Liverpool that easily," he confessed. "But I’m really proud to come to a club of this magnitude, so successful over the last 10 years and with a manager that defined football."

And this is the part most people miss... Lijnders revealed a humorous, yet telling, anecdote about his conversation with Klopp. "When I spoke with Jürgen he was so clear: ‘If you don’t do it, I will take the assistant job.’" This lighthearted remark underscores the deep respect and perhaps even the strategic thinking behind Klopp's encouragement, suggesting he saw the immense value Lijnders would bring to City.

On his experience working under Guardiola, Lijnders described it as "Intense." He elaborated, "He’s brilliant, of course. He has a passion and a game understanding from a different planet in my opinion. He knows exactly what he wants and the good ones and the top ones, what sets them apart is their love, in my opinion, for his team. You always have people who are geniuses in terms of how to prepare a team, but the quality lies in how you touch the heart of the players, how you convince them to play in a certain way. That is something that didn’t surprise me of course because I knew, but [it is] what I really like about Pep."

The looming reunion: Next Sunday, Lijnders will return to Anfield for the first time since his departure in 2024. He anticipates a unique experience, stating, "It will be special, maybe more special for my family than me. But my mindset is to win and to try to beat them."

Now, over to you: Is it ever truly possible for a long-standing figure at one club to join their bitter rivals without some level of internal conflict? Or is professional ambition the ultimate driver in modern football? What are your thoughts on Lijnders' decision? Let us know in the comments below!