KLM De-Icing Crisis: Running Out of Fluid at Amsterdam Airport (2026)

KLM's De-Icing Dilemma: Amsterdam Airport's Winter Woes

In the midst of a harsh winter, Dutch airline KLM is facing a critical challenge at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. With extreme weather conditions causing widespread disruptions, KLM's de-icing fluid supplies are running dangerously low. The airline's 25 de-icing trucks have been working tirelessly, consuming approximately 85,000 liters of heated water and glycol mixture daily to clear snow and ice from departing aircraft. This has led to a concerning situation where KLM's stock levels are rapidly decreasing.

The Dutch arm of the Air France-KLM group has been operating around the clock to de-ice planes, but a combination of extreme weather and supply chain delays has left them struggling. KLM's spokesperson, Anoesjka Aspeslagh, confirmed that employees have been dispatched to a supplier in Germany for additional de-icing fluid, but the exact timeline for replenishment remains uncertain.

Despite the efforts, KLM has had to cancel at least 300 flights on Tuesday, highlighting the severity of the situation. Schiphol Airport, however, reassures that they have ample supplies of a different de-icing fluid for runway maintenance. As winter conditions persist, with heavy snowfall and strong winds predicted, the airport and KLM are working tirelessly to manage the crisis and ensure the safety of air travel.

This story underscores the challenges faced by the aviation industry during extreme weather events, prompting discussions on the importance of efficient de-icing strategies and supply chain resilience.