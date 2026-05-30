Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have once again sparked controversy by omitting their IPL 2024-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, from a social media post celebrating the second anniversary of their third IPL title. This move has ignited a firestorm of criticism from fans, who are questioning the franchise's handling of Iyer's departure and its subsequent treatment of the former captain. Personally, I find this situation particularly intriguing, as it sheds light on the complex dynamics between sports franchises and their players, and the power of social media in shaping public perception. What makes this incident especially fascinating is the contrast between KKR's celebration of Andre Russell holding the IPL trophy and the absence of Iyer, who led the team to victory. In my opinion, this highlights a deeper issue within the IPL and sports franchises in general: the struggle to balance the interests of players and the franchise, and the impact of social media on this delicate relationship. One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast between KKR's celebration of Andre Russell and the omission of Iyer. While Russell is celebrated as the trophy holder, Iyer, the captain who led the team to victory, is seemingly forgotten. This raises a deeper question: how should franchises acknowledge and credit their players for their achievements? What many people don't realize is that this incident is not an isolated case. Since 2025, sections of fans have repeatedly accused KKR of not acknowledging Iyer's role enough in the IPL 2024 title-winning campaign. This suggests a pattern of behavior that is worth exploring further. If you take a step back and think about it, it's clear that KKR's handling of Iyer's departure and its subsequent treatment of the former captain has had a significant impact on public perception. The franchise's decision to omit Iyer from the social media post celebrating the second anniversary of their title win has sparked a wave of criticism and speculation. This incident also raises important questions about the role of social media in shaping public perception of sports franchises and their players. From my perspective, it's clear that KKR's handling of Iyer's departure and its subsequent treatment of the former captain has had a significant impact on public perception. The franchise's decision to omit Iyer from the social media post celebrating the second anniversary of their title win has sparked a wave of criticism and speculation. This incident also raises important questions about the role of social media in shaping public perception of sports franchises and their players. A detail that I find especially interesting is the contrast between KKR's celebration of Andre Russell and the omission of Iyer. While Russell is celebrated as the trophy holder, Iyer, the captain who led the team to victory, is seemingly forgotten. This suggests a deeper issue within the IPL and sports franchises in general: the struggle to balance the interests of players and the franchise, and the impact of social media on this delicate relationship. What this really suggests is that KKR's handling of Iyer's departure and its subsequent treatment of the former captain has had a significant impact on public perception. The franchise's decision to omit Iyer from the social media post celebrating the second anniversary of their title win has sparked a wave of criticism and speculation. This incident also raises important questions about the role of social media in shaping public perception of sports franchises and their players. In conclusion, KKR's handling of Iyer's departure and its subsequent treatment of the former captain has sparked a wave of criticism and speculation. This incident also raises important questions about the role of social media in shaping public perception of sports franchises and their players. It's clear that KKR's decision to omit Iyer from the social media post celebrating the second anniversary of their title win has had a significant impact on public perception. This incident also raises important questions about the role of social media in shaping public perception of sports franchises and their players. One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast between KKR's celebration of Andre Russell and the omission of Iyer. While Russell is celebrated as the trophy holder, Iyer, the captain who led the team to victory, is seemingly forgotten. This raises a deeper question: how should franchises acknowledge and credit their players for their achievements?