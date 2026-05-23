Kiwame Tokyo MUNE Watch: Japanese Architecture on Your Wrist (2026)

Kiwame Tokyo's MUNE watch is a stunning example of Japanese microbrand craftsmanship, blending traditional aesthetics with modern design. The brand's attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the watch, from the case to the dial and strap. The MUNE collection draws inspiration from the iconic architecture of Asakusa, Tokyo, with a focus on the rooflines of the Sensō-ji Temple and the Kaminarimon Gate. The result is a watch that is both elegant and practical, with a case that is 38mm in diameter, 9.5mm thick, and 46mm lug-to-lug. The case is made of 316L stainless steel, with a blend of brushed and polished surfaces, and a sapphire crystal front. The dial is a key feature of the MUNE watch, with two variations: the MUNE(棟) USUKI with an ivory dial and the MUNE(棟) KUROTSUKI with a black dial. The USUKI model has a clean, easygoing feel, with dark applied numerals and minimal lume, while the KUROTSUKI model has a more intense look, with a black lacquer dial, vertically brushed numeral indices, and a full ring of lume. The movement is a Japanese Miyota 9039 calibre, offering a 42-hour power reserve and an accuracy of -10/+30 seconds per day. The strap is made of Italian calf leather, finished in navy blue with contrasting stitching, and features quick-release spring bars. The MUNE watch is a versatile and stylish timepiece, perfect for everyday wear, and is available for pre-order from April 15th for US$690. Kiwame Tokyo's attention to detail and commitment to quality make the MUNE watch a must-have for any watch enthusiast.