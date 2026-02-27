KitchenAid's 2026 Color of the Year: Spearmint Green Kitchen Essentials & Accessories (2026)

KitchenAid has just unveiled its 2026 Color of the Year, a vibrant spearmint green that's sure to bring a pop of joy to your kitchen. Since 2018, the kitchen appliance brand has been adding a splash of color to the typically gray month of January with its annual Color of the Year announcement. This isn't just about introducing new shades to the range; it's a cultural marker that tracks how trends shift from year to year. And if their choice of butter yellow last year is any indication, we're in for a lot more of this spearmint color in the months ahead, and I for one, can't wait.

Spearmint is a unique color that's both invigorating and calming, making it a perfect choice for the kitchen. But why stop at the mixer? I've found some fantastic kitchen accessories in the same joyful hue, so we can give our entire kitchen the spearmint treatment. Let's dive into some of the best options available.

KitchenAid Mixer 4.7L Spearmint

This mixer is a stunning addition to any kitchen, with its high price tag but exceptional quality. Along with the mixer, you'll receive two stainless steel bowls, four mixer attachments, a scraper, and a detachable pouring shield. And if that's not enough, there are countless more attachments available, all compatible with this design. The model also comes in a tactile, sandy finish, adding a contemporary touch to the typical high-shine gloss.

SMEG Whistling Kettle

Smeg's signature retro style feels naturally in line with the KitchenAid aesthetic, and this cute, whistling kettle takes that retro vibe to the next level. The pastel mint color makes this old-school kettle design even more charming, and you'll want to keep it on your hob at all times.

Sodastream Fizz & Go Cool Stainless Steel

Sodastream launched this perfect mint colorway back in November, and while the machine itself was only available for a limited time, you can still get your hands on the matching bottle. Attach it to the machine for carbonation or take it on the go as a stylish water bottle.

See Also Houseplant Hacks: The Truth About Using Candle Wax for Cuttings

Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Round Casserole

When it comes to iconic kitchen brands, Le Creuset is right up there with KitchenAid. Known for its iconic colors, this delightful minty colorway is a must-have for any kitchen enthusiast. It's the first time I've seen this color, and it's instantly on my wish list.

Selfridges Colour Stackable Mini Plastic Crates Set of Two

HAY, a Scandinavian brand, has become a go-to shop for cool, elevated basics at reasonable price points. Their stackable plastic crates are a fun way to bring color into your kitchen storage, and they're as practical as they are fun.

Addison Ross Trade UK Eau De Nil Bobbin Salt or Pepper Mill

These bobbin salt and pepper mills are a brilliant, modern take on the bobbin detail trend, and they come in a wide range of colors. The lovely aquamarine one is at the top of our list, adding a touch of elegance to your table settings.

Sabre-Paris 5 Piece Cutlery Set

Sabre-Paris has captured the hearts of many aesthetes with its chic, bistro-style designs and extensive color options. The pastel green shade is a definite favorite, adding a touch of sophistication to your dining experience.

If you're a big KitchenAid fan, why not check out our Livingetc coffee pro's review of KitchenAid's Semi-Automatic Coffee Machine as another counter-space-worthy appliance. The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what's shaping interiors now and what's next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.